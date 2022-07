Live

Sam Morsy will lead Ipswich Town out for the start of the eagerly-anticipated 2022/23 campaign. - Credit: Steve Waller - StephenWaller.com

Ipswich Town kick-start their 2022/23 campaign against Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

A crowd of more than 26,000 will be at Portman Road as the Blues head into their fourth successive League One season.

Stay here for team news, live updates and reaction.