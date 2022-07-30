Positive vibes, score to settle and questions to answer - Ipswich v Bolton

Match Coverage

Ipswich Town's 2022/23 campaign starts with the visit of Bolton Wanderers this afternoon. STUART WATSON previews the action.

This will be Kieran McKenna's first full season as a manager. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

POSITIVE VIBES

So here we go, season number four in League One.

Following finishes of 11th, ninth and 11th, this year has to be better... doesn't it?

There can certainly be no excuses for not finishing in the top quarter of the division this time around. Everything's in place.

Bright young boss Kieran McKenna has impressed everyone. There was clear evidence of him improving the team structure and its individual components after he took over last December. It's exciting to think what he might be able to achieve after a pre-season and the chance to put his own stamp on the squad.

Off the pitch, chief executive Mark Ashton, backed by the club's ambitious American owners, is driving change. Portman Road continues to get some long overdue TLC, Ed Sheeran's a sponsor again, the new Umbro kits have sold like hot cakes, while thousands attended the recent Open Day.

The positive energy among the fanbase is palpable. Around 16,500 season tickets have been sold. A crowd of more than 26,000 will watch today's opener.

We've been here before, of course. Several 'new eras' have turned out to be crushing false dawns. This does feel different though.

Marcus Harness made his first Ipswich Town appearance at Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller-Stephenwaller.com

SETTLED SUMMER

Last summer, Paul Cook burnt the house down to the ground and was frantically still rebuilding when the kick-off arrived. Nineteen signings was too many. After a poor start, Ipswich were always left playing catch up.

This summer, recruitment has been far more planned and focused.

Key men Wes Burns and Luke Woolfenden were tied down to new deals. Then Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules were added in time for the start of pre-season.

The money signings took a little longer to do. Marcus Harness arrived in a £600k deal from rivals Portsmouth a fortnight ago. Leif Davis was landed for a seven-figure fee on Monday.

One or two may still be added before the transfer window closes at the end of this month - Town are keen on Leicester striker George Hirst and retain an interest in bringing Bersant Celina back from Dijon - but McKenna is happy with the two-players-for-every-position squad he's got heading into the big kick-off.

A challenging pre-season schedule, which included games against Premier League clubs Arsenal, West Ham and Crystal Palace, has got everyone up to speed.

Freddie Ladapo (left) is part of the Ipswich Town team to start at Millwall this afternoon. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

ARE TOWN BETTER?

We know Ipswich can boss possession and control football matches. We know they don't concede many goals. But there were a few things holding them back last season.

Can the Blues be more ruthless and kill of teams when on top? And can they find a way to break down teams that come to Portman Road and park the bus?

Set-piece threat is certainly an area that needs to improve. Two goals scored from free-kick deliveries in pre-season is certainly encouraging.

The left side was a weakness. Town were far too reliant on Burns down the right. The additions of Davis and Leigh, both dynamic players, will hopefully address that.

Since dropping into League One, Town have sometimes looked under-sized and under-cooked. We've seen them bullied and out-run by the likes of Rotherham and Accrington. Hopefully, those days are gone. Ball, Leigh, Ladapo and John-Jules look physically strong. Finishing matches with a second wind has been a clear theme throughout pre-season.

Bolton Wanderers' Josh Sheehan (centre) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021. - Credit: PA

SCORE TO SETTLE

Bolton did the double over Ipswich last season.

The Trotters came to Portman Road and won 5-2 on September 11. Left-winger Dapo Afolayan starred that day as an Ipswich side still being pieced together were pulled apart. Christian Walton and George Edmundson were making their debuts, while new signing Sam Morsy had to watch on as he was serving a suspension.

The return fixture, on January 15, was a much more even affair. McKenna was still getting his teeth into the job at that stage. Two late goals settled the game, the second coming after a woefully under-hit Edmundson back pass.

That proved to be the start of a fantastic run of form for Bolton. After some good January transfer business, they won 14 of their last 22 games to finish ninth.

Manager Ian Evatt has two promotions on his CV and is bullish about his desire to add another. The bookies make them fifth favourites for promotion behind Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Derby and Peterborough.

Having not been prepared to take advantage of a 'kind on paper' start last season (Cook's new-look squad failed to win any of their opening eight games), maybe it's good that a settled and ready Town squad jumps straight into some tough fixtures this time around?

Town's next two home games are against MK Dons, who finished third last season, and newly-relegated Barnsley.

Starts don't define seasons, but they can certainly set the tone. Let's see if Town can get out the blocks better this time around.

Will new signing Leif Davis go straight into the starting XI? - Credit: Richard Calver/Matchday Images

WHO STARTS?

There's only two or three real question marks.

Christian Walton is likely to be behind last season's settled back three of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson. The only slight question mark there is if Edmundson is not deemed ready for full-bloodied action following his recent return from that horrible ankle injury he sustained back in March. He's played 198 minutes in pre-season. Cameron Burgess or Corrie Ndaba, back from a successful loan spell with Salford, could step in.

Last season's top-scorer Burns and skipper Morsy are nailed on starters. The latter will almost certainly be partnered in midfield by the fit-again Lee Evans given Ball has sat out the last two warm-up games with a minor ankle injury.

Will Leif Davis go straight into the team on the left? He only signed on Monday. Fellow new boy Leigh, who has looked good in pre-season, is the alternative.

Freddie Ladapo, the proven League One goalscorer signed from Rotherham, will be up front. He's scored three in five friendly fixtures.

The area of the team which is probably troubling McKenna the most is who plays as the two players in support of the front man.

Conor Chaplin and Harness started at Millwall last weekend and look to be in the box seat, but Sone Aluko and new Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules really stated their cases off the bench at The Den and as starters against Southend in midweek.

The likes of Kane Vincent-Young, Cameron Humphreys, Kyle Edwards and Kayden Jackson are knocking on the door in other areas of the team too.

A reminder that new rules mean managers can make five subs (during a maximum of three in-game breaks, plus half-time) this season. That could be crucial.



