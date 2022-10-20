News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ticket details emerge as Town's FA Cup clash at Bracknell confirmed for TV

Mark Heath

Published: 3:15 PM October 20, 2022
Ipswich Town FA Cup draw

Ipswich Town's trip to Bracknell Town in the first round of the FA Cup on Monday, November 7, will be shown live on ITV 4 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's trip to Bracknell Town in the FA Cup First Round will be shown live on ITV 4, it's been confirmed.

The Blues will head to the Robins, who play in the Southern League Premier South, on Monday, November 7 at 7.45pm.

And that game is one of three that ITV and ITV 4 will be showing over the first round weekend.

They start with a double header on ITV - Wrexham v Oldham Athletic at 12.30pm on Sunday, followed by Torquay United v Derby County at 3pm.

Then, the following night, Town travel to Bracknell.

The Robins are currently in the process of determining capacity for the game, which owner Kayne Steinborn-Busse, speaking on the Kings of Anglia podcast earlier today, estimated will be between two and three thousand. A safety audit is due to take place tomorrow.

Asked how many tickets will be available to Town fans, he said: "I think at the moment, we've got to give you 15%.

"So on Friday we're sending you 300 tickets in the first instance, but I think there will be more."

Ipswich Town FA Cup
