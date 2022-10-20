News
Ticket details emerge as Town's FA Cup clash at Bracknell confirmed for TV
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town's trip to Bracknell Town in the FA Cup First Round will be shown live on ITV 4, it's been confirmed.
The Blues will head to the Robins, who play in the Southern League Premier South, on Monday, November 7 at 7.45pm.
And that game is one of three that ITV and ITV 4 will be showing over the first round weekend.
They start with a double header on ITV - Wrexham v Oldham Athletic at 12.30pm on Sunday, followed by Torquay United v Derby County at 3pm.
Then, the following night, Town travel to Bracknell.
The Robins are currently in the process of determining capacity for the game, which owner Kayne Steinborn-Busse, speaking on the Kings of Anglia podcast earlier today, estimated will be between two and three thousand. A safety audit is due to take place tomorrow.
Asked how many tickets will be available to Town fans, he said: "I think at the moment, we've got to give you 15%.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk car business closes its doors after more than 100 years of trading
- 2 First Class is back for 2022! Suffolk's schools celebrate new faces
- 3 Former Town defender back in football after long drugs ban
- 4 Relaunched Ipswich restaurant offers gourmet breakfast for under £6
- 5 Café and store plans go-ahead despite villagers' strong objections
- 6 Plans submitted to restore popular village pub after 24-year absence
- 7 'It won't be moved' - Bracknell owner on FA Cup clash with Town
- 8 Footbridge at Suffolk beauty spot officially reopens after years of closure
- 9 Demolition of clifftop home in Thorpeness begins
- 10 Cyclist killed in Ipswich crash named
"So on Friday we're sending you 300 tickets in the first instance, but I think there will be more."