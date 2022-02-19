Ratings: How the Ipswich players performed in their 3-0 Burton win

Ipswich Town beat Burton Albion 3-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Most of Walton’s action came during an extremely wet opening period of the game, where he did well to handle the conditions while clawing a dangerous corner away and making good saves to deny Joe Powell and Tom Hamer. His second half was much more subdued, as Ipswich saw the game out well. 7

Janoi Donacien

Another solid display from the right-sided centre-half, who defended well and also made opportunities for himself to get beyond Wes Burns on the right flank and threaten in the final third. He’s a big part of Town’s consistency at the back of late. 8

Luke Woolfenden

Sporting a new bleached blond haircut, Town’s homegrown centre half had another supremely solid game as the Blues kept a good clean sheet. He’s enjoying an excellent run at the moment, making good decisions to help him get through games. Had a first-half goal ruled out for offside. 8

George Edmundson in action against Burton Albion. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

George Edmundson

Part of a defence which did well to repel what was thrown at them early by Burton, before managing their way through the game comfortably enough after that difficult period had subsided. Edmundson’s had some tough games of late but got through this one very well. A good display. 8

Wes Burns

Another goal for the Welshman as he took his Town tally to nine, this one came from his favoured spot, after he’d broken into the box. Assisted Kayden Jackson’s opener with a ball through and had some other opportunities to flash balls through the box, but his crossing was hit-and-miss. This wasn’t his best Ipswich performance but, like Conor Chaplin against Gillingham recently, was able to produce the goods when it mattered. 7

Dominic Thompson

The Brentford loanee is looking comfortable in this side now, offering width to the left flank. Defensively he was solid but hasn’t quite been offer the same attacking threat as Burns does on the opposite side of the pitch just yet. He’s part of a unit functioning really well. 7

Dominic Thompson in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy

The skipper put in another good performance in this game, linking well with Evans as he broke up play and moved the ball around. He got himself into some really good positions in the final third but wasn’t able to find the net. A first Ipswich goal can’t be too far away. 8

Lee Evans

The midfielder, back in the side after illness, was in the thick of the action throughout a game which included some big tackles, good passing, dangerous crosses into the box and one superb clearance off the line. He and Morsy are Town’s best midfield pairing. It’s good to have him back – hopefully the knee injury which forced him off in the final minute isn’t too bad. Pushing hard for the man-of-the-match award in this one. 8

Lee Evans with a first-half shot. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sone Aluko

Back in the side on his 33rd birthday, the attacker had some excellent moments and some not so good ones in this game as he held onto the ball too long. He was presented with an opening just before the break but couldn’t find Morsy, with plenty of time to pass, but produced a stunning ball to free Jackson to create Town’s second. 7

Kayden Jackson

His best Ipswich performance? The striker made the perfect start to this game, netting his first league goal since December of 2020 with an excellent finish from the edge of the box. The forward operated in a wide left role, looking a threat on a number of occasions and contributing well before providing the cross for Burns’ goal and then an even better one for Celina. Could have teed up skipper Morsy with another good cross. Played cleverly and used his pace brilliantly throughout, before rightfully being given an excellent reception as he was replaced late on. 9

Joe Pigott

Back in for another start and fought for everything which, by its nature, meant some balls bounced his way and others didn’t. Hit the post with a shot from inside the box, when he might have expected to score, while also seeing a handful of crosses flash across the box when he could have been picked out better by team-mates. 7

Kayden Jackson celebrates scoring an early goal for Town, to put them 1-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Bersant Celina (for Pigott, 68)

The creative force came off the bench and had some good moments in this game, operating on the edge of the Burton area, where he was able to put balls into the box and threaten goal before arriving late to convert Jackson’s cross. 7

Conor Chaplin (for Aluko, 68)

Unfortunate to find himself out of the side this afternoon but came on in the second half and contributed to what was ultimately a comfortable win. Will be hoping to start on Tuesday against Cheltenham. 6

James Norwood (for Jackson, 81)

On for the final 10 minutes and had a shot blocked, which a striker of his quality would expect to score. It mattered little in the end, though. n/a