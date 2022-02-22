News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Cheltenham the visitors as Town bid to keep up good form

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 PM February 22, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Cheltenham Town this evening

Ipswich Town take on Cheltenham Town this evening - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are in League One action this evening as Cheltenham Town visit Portman Road.

The Blues are on a good run of form, having won all four of their home matches under Kieran McKenna and keeping clean sheets in each of their last four games.

Next up is a clash with Cheltenham Town, who beat the Blues 2-1 when the two sides met in Gloucestershire earlier in the campaign.

Town are now just four points off the play-off places and will be hoping to narrow the gap further this evening.

As usual, you can follow all of the action live with us right here.

