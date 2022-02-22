Matchday Live: Cheltenham the visitors as Town bid to keep up good form

Live

Ipswich Town are in League One action this evening as Cheltenham Town visit Portman Road.

The Blues are on a good run of form, having won all four of their home matches under Kieran McKenna and keeping clean sheets in each of their last four games.

Next up is a clash with Cheltenham Town, who beat the Blues 2-1 when the two sides met in Gloucestershire earlier in the campaign.

Town are now just four points off the play-off places and will be hoping to narrow the gap further this evening.

As usual, you can follow all of the action live with us right here.