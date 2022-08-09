Matchday Live: Town begin cup campaign as Colchester visit Portman Road

Live

Ipswich Town are in Carabao Cup action this evening when Colchester United visit Portman Road - kick-off 7.45pm.

Town boss Kieran McKenna has his eye on progression.

McKenna will make changes for tonight’s clash with the U’s, with a string of players coming into his starting XI having begun the new season either on the bench or in the stands.

The game will represent a chance to impress for many, with McKenna keen to see his side beat Colchester and progress to round two.

“There will be changes, but just how many we’re not sure,” he said.

“It’s about giving the players a feeling of starting a game, getting that adrenaline going and then coming out for the second half and going as long as you can.

“Getting 90 minutes, with the five substitutions, is going to be less common in football but match minutes are important for players who have worked hard over pre-season and will be needed over the course of the season.

“We need that healthy competition where you need to perform well to get minutes and then perform well to keep getting them. This is just one such occasion for the players lucky enough to get the shirt to go and contribute to the team and put in a winning performance."

