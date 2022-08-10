How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Colchester loss

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town lost 1-0 to Colchester in the Carabao Cup. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

Had almost nothing to do in this game, aside from pick Luke Hannant’s rocket out of the net. 6

Kane Vincent-Young

Started on the right side of the Ipswich defence, which was sometimes a back three and sometimes a four, and had some decent moments going forward to get balls into the box. They weren’t always on point, though, as he ran out of steam as the game went on. 5

Luke Woolfenden in action against Colchester. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

Back from illness at the heart of defence, the defender performed well during his battle with Frank Nouble. Was pulled around the pitch a little but was always able to sweep up well enough as he enjoyed a good battle with the former Ipswich striker. 6

Cameron Burgess

Like the rest of the defence, Burgess had little trouble with the Colchester attack as the Blues dominated possession and pushed forward. Rekeem Harper’s slack ball across the box was far too far ahead of him and he could do nothing about it. 6

Kyle Edwards

This game represented a good chance for the former West Brom man to impress, given his lack of football in recent months. He looked to be positive whenever he was able to get on the ball, trying to tease his man from the right flanked. That brought mixed results, with some balls creating openings and others falling flat as he missed his mark. Switched to the left after the break but fizzled out a little. 5

Greg Leigh in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Greg Leigh

The left-sider got in behind to shoot on a couple of occasions early on, but wasn’t able to catch his efforts well enough. Got up and down before switching to a more central role once the substitutions switched things up. Solid. 6

Rekeem Harper

The midfielder started this game well enough, having space to play some nice passes, but a big mistake saw him play an extremely sloppy ball across his own box, which was well ahead of Burgess and well short of Leigh, and allowed Hannant to ram the ball home. It eventually cost his side a place in the competition. The rest of his game was up and down, with some decent balls and some others which didn’t find their intended target. 4

Cameron Humphreys

The youngster was bright throughout this game, playing the ball around nicely, getting forward and looking to create. He regularly found himself with space to shoot but wasn’t able to hit the target, missing one big chance from a low Edwards cross. A positive on a poor night, though. 7

Cameron Humphreys with an early effort. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sone Aluko

Town’s captain tonight dropped deep to try and create on a regular basis and had some joy, keeping the ball nicely and using it well. Had a free-kick from outside the box saved and caused danger with some set pieces (even if they weren’t terribly well hit) before being replaced. 6

Tyreece John-Jules

Lined up on the left initially but switched to a central striking role, where the Arsenal loanee looked to play positively but wasn’t able to open up Colchester with his team-mates. Shot over the top when the ball dropped to him following a corner. 6

Kyle Edwards has an effort saved - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson

The pacey forward moved out to the left and worked hard without being able to get in behind the Colchester defence and threaten. Was replaced when Town tried to mix things up. 5

Conor Chaplin (for Jackson, 70)

On to try and make things happen, the attacker turned one acrobatic effort wide and had another superbly blocked by Tom Eastman, as Town failed to find their way through. 6

Lee Evans (for Harper, 70)

On for Harper and had plenty of time on the ball, looking to move into the box and try and create for his side. 6

Lee Evans drives ball forward. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns (for Vincent-Young, 70)

Came on for the final 20 minutes and tried to open things up for himself, without being able to create too much. 6

Marcus Harness (for Aluko, 70)

Floated in an attacking role and had lots of possession on the edge of the box. 6

Idris El Mizouni (for Humphreys, 84)

On for the final few minutes and showed some positive touches. n/a