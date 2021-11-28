Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Crewe win

Ipswich Town beat Crewe Alexandra 2-1 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Made a couple of decent saves in this game while plucking some high balls out of the sky, but will have felt the pressure growing on his goal during the closing half-an-hour. Didn’t have much chance with the Crewe goal, on a day when there was a little frustration he wasn’t able to spring his side away on attacks as he held onto the ball inside his box. 6

Janoi Donacien

The defender took a knock early on, which hampered him for a little, following an opening in which he was able to link up well with Sone Aluko. His ability to get forward lessened, though, before he made a vital late block which helped secure the win. 6

Janoi Donacien about to take a throw in.

Toto Nsiala

The centre-half had a tough time with the Crewe forwards, who won balls in the air on a consistent basis throughout this game. Had a headed chance of his own, which flew over the top, while he did very well to get back late on and clear up when it looked like a loose ball was going to run free for Crewe to attack. 6

George Edmundson

Another solid game from Town’s most consistent defender, although there were a few more moments when he and the Ipswich defence was pulled out of position than we have become accustomed to. Edmundson reads the game well and is able to mop up dangerous moments. 7

Bailey Clements

A fifth-successive start for the academy youngster, who had some difficult moments during this game as he struggled with decision making and whether to go and close down or stand off. He wasn’t able to get forward as often as Paul Cook would like his full-backs to, sadly. 4

Sam Morsy with a shot just before the break.

Sam Morsy

An up-and-down display from the Town skipper, who had periods when he was on top in the midfield battle and others where he wasn’t able exert his dominance. Had a few moments when he was loose in possession, too, as well as a shot pushed away. 6

Scott Fraser

The Scot started in the deep role alongside Sam Morsy and he appears well-suited to it. He saw plenty of the ball, used it cleverly and was able to move the Blues around the field well. Was pushed a little higher up after changes were made and continued to influence the game. A good display. 8

Sone Aluko celebrates his early goal to give Town a 1-0 lead. Sadly it went down as an own goal

Sone Aluko

Back after missing Tuesday night’s loss to Rotherham, following the unexpected loss of his father. Aluko got Town off to the perfect start as his quick feet kept the ball alive before firing across goal and into the net after just three minutes. Sadly, though, it ultimately went down as an own goal. He sent a second-half volley wide, too. Aluko is a clever player who can keep the ball well and use it with purpose. He played well before he was replaced. 7

Conor Chaplin

Started as the No.10 in this system and, as he always does and always will do, worked hard throughout. He looked to link play when he could and did his best to get close to support Macauley Bonne. He’s probably the best of the Ipswich attackers in that regard. He’ll have been grateful when the offside flag was up, after he missed a headed chance as a Morsy shot was pushed away. Wasn’t at his best here but was missed once he was replaced. 6

Bersant Celina celebrate his wonder goal just before half-time.

Bersant Celina

Wow. This game will be remembered for Celina’s incredible goal, which saw him expertly pluck a long ball from the sky, take the briefst of looks and then chip the goalkeeper with supreme accuracy. He is surely one of very few playing at this level who would even consider trying it. The rest of his game saw him look to make things happen with every touch. It didn’t always work out, with plenty of balls getting away from him, but this was a reminder of the quality he possesses and the match-changing moments he can produce. 8

Macauley Bonne

Looked frustrated at times in this game, as chances went begging which he would have scored earlier in the campaign. He curled one wide, fired the best of them over the top after it was laid on a plate by Celina and then missed a one-on-one with the final kick of the game. That’s one in eight for the striker now. He always works hard, but the goals just aren’t coming as freely as they once did. 5

Macauley Bonne reacts.

Kyle Edwards (for Chaplin, 66)

The first man off the bench had some bright moments during his near half-an-hour on the pitch. The most notable was a superb run inside which teased the Crewe defence, before he fired his shot off target. Had a couple of other sights of goal, as well as playing a clever ball which led to Bonne’s missed chance. Surely a strike of his own can’t be too far away. 7

Lee Evans (for Aluko, 66)

Came into the game as Town went a little more compact but didn’t get on top of things, letting some loose balls get away from him. 5