How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Derby win

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat Derby County 1-0 at Portman Road tonight. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Clad in orange, the Ipswich keeper’s night was a quiet one all in all, but every time he was required to get off his line quickly, he delivered for his side. Caught some good high balls, too, while also dealing with a couple of awkward ones in traffic. 7

Janoi Donacien

Donacien’s game has evolved a lot over the last couple of years but he was able to execute the one skill we’ve always know he’s had – one-v-one defending. He kept the Derby left-side quiet throughout this contest, sweeping up some dangerous situations, but had a few moments where he was loose in possession. 7

Luke Woolfenden

The birthday boy, who turned 24 today, was stretched at times by the Derby strikeforce of Lewis Dobbin and Will Osula but stood up to that well on a night where the Blues kept a clean sheet which was vital to this victory. It feels like he’s grown in stature this season. 8

George Edmundson

Like his defensive partner, the centre-back had a good game here and gave the hosts a solid base to work from. He won ball after ball in a game which produced different challenges for him, with the first-half movement of Dobbin and Osula replaced by the guile of David McGoldrick and power of makeshift centre-forward Curtis Davies. 8

Leif Davis heads towards goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Leif Davis

The Ipswich left-back looked to get forward in support of Jackson but was given a thorough test by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in the first half. As the game went on, though, he got more and more on top of his personal battle and certainly helped his side to victory here. 7

Sam Morsy

The Town skipper started this game brilliantly and drove his side forward, both with ball at feet and by looking to thread passes through for his attackers. Settled a little deeper in the second period. Picked up his fifth booking of the season for a foul on Dobbin, meaning he is suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Port Vale. 7

Lee Evans with a long-range effort just before half-time. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans

Had time on the ball and tried to break the lines when he could, without quite being able to stamp an authority on this game. Perhaps lucky to avoid any action after raking studs down the shin of Korey Smith, before limping off with 15 minutes remaining. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious, but it looks likely he’ll miss the game at Port Vale and potentially time beyond that. 6

Wes Burns

Showed a few flashes in the first half of this game but couldn’t find the killer final ball his team needed, before producing the moment that mattered, pushing Curtis Davies into an error and then maintaining his composure to finish in front of the North Stand. With his tail up, he flashed a near-post header at Joe Wildsmith and then won the penalty which was missed by Kayden Jackson. 7

Wes Burns celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Marcus Harness

The former Portsmouth man started as the central No.10 and had some good moments when he got on the ball and managed to turn Derby defenders, but often lacked the final ball as he looked to push Ipswich forward. Had a shot blocked by Eiran Cashin at the start of the second period. 6

Kayden Jackson

Surprisingly starting out on the left, the forward was quickly involved and was the target of a number of balls to try and test the Derby defence, with Jackson drifting across the right effectively on occasions too. He will feel he could have easily left this game with a brace, hitting the post after doing all the hard work to intercept Curtis Davies’ back-pass and then round the goalkeeper, before missing a penalty which would have completely wrapped this game up. His all-round game was good but didn’t execute as he would have liked in the big moments. 7

Kayden Jackson talks to the referee whilst receiving treatment. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Tyreece John-Jules

The Arsenal loanee’s role in this team was clear, work hard, lead the line and drop deep, giving the midfield an option before then looking to turn and play. He had some decent moments in each of those categories but had others where he was crowded out or couldn’t find the required ball. Played a nice touch round the corner to help open things up for the Ipswich goal. 6

Freddie Ladapo (for John-Jules, 72)

On for John-Jules for the final 20 minutes but didn’t get fully up to the speed of the game. 5

Dominic Ball (for Evans, 76)

Added a bit of muscle to the middle of midfield as Evans limped off injured. Will likely start at Port Vale with Morsy suspended. 6

Richard Keogh (for Donacien, 90+5)

On for the final few moments and found time to make one, towering, clearing header against his former club. n/a