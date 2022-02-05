Matchday Live: Three points expected as Town host Gillingham

Ipswich Town take on Gillingham this afternoon - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon when Gillingham come to Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna's Blues are looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, when a Gillingham side in serious relegation trouble come to town.

The two sides played at the beginning of January, with Town running out 4-0 winners at Priestfield in a game which proved to be Steve Evans' last in charge of the Gills.

Neil Harris has replaced him, with the former Millwall and Cardiff boss's first game ultimately a 1-0 home victory over Crewe on Tuesday night.

Ipswich need three points as they bid to close the gap on the League One play-off places.

We've got every angle of the game covered this afternoon.