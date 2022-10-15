How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Lincoln loss

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town lost 1-0 at home to Lincoln City this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

A quiet afternoon all in all for the Ipswich keeper, as his side attacked throughout. He and the defence were taken out of the play by the slightly bizarre nature of the Lincoln goal, while he also got uncharacteristically caught out by a second-half cross which evaded him. Got down well to make the saves needed of him. Will have been willing Ipswich to be awarded a late corner so he could go forward and join the attack, but it didn’t happen. 6

Janoi Donacien

The Town defender looked a little loose early in this game as several passes went missing, on an afternoon where he wasn’t able to get up and support Burns in attack as often as Town needed to. Town looked more dangerous down the left. Was the closest man to Ben House as the Lincoln striker found space to head home the only goal of the game. 5

Luke Woolfenden

The Ipswich defence will have wanted to do better with the goal which eventually won this game for Lincoln, as they didn’t react well enough to deal with the break down from a Lincoln corner as it was headed high into the air. Aside from the goal conceded, Woolfenden looked comfortable enough and got through a few moments where he looked like he might be caught out. 6

George Edmundson

Was the man challenging Paudie O'Conner for the second ball ahead of the goal Town conceded and didn't get enough on it, before the centre-half cleared one off the line in the second period. Helped his side push forward, getting forward more on the overlap than we’ve seen him do in recent times. He’s recently said that’s something he’s looking to do more of. 6

George Edmundson heads. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Leif Davis

The left back’s afternoon was largely an attacking one and he always seemed to be an option on the final shoulder of his man in the first half, before becoming something of a focal point in attack during the second. Worked his man and the space very well and was a threat. 8

Sam Morsy

Lincoln sitting so deep meant the Town skipper had plenty of room to get on the ball and drive forward, which he did effectively at times. The Egyptian international took up some good positions on the edge of the area and was able to shoot on a number of occasions but couldn’t find the goal he and his team needed. Showed good invention, too. 7

Lee Evans fires in the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans

Town’s Welsh midfielder started this game like a train, seeing plenty of the ball and landing on loose ones when he needed to. He used it sensibly, spreading play to try and find space while also having shots from range. He hit the bar with a deep free-kick and had more and more of the ball as the game went on, getting into the box on plenty of occasions for team-mates to try and attack. He touched the ball 173 times in this game – a very high number. 8

Wes Burns

Town’s right side struggled for space in this game as Lincoln packed in, leaving little room to wriggle in behind. That’s where Burns and Donacien have been so successful as a partnership but it just didn’t work today. Burns had one shot on the turn over the bar before he was replaced. 5

Conor Chaplin

An off-day for the Town attacker who, while doing everything right in putting himself in the right positions on the field, couldn’t find a route to goal from positions we’ve become used to him being lethal from. He missed his kick for one inside the box, as he met a Davis pull-back, before lacking conviction when another was blocked. He’s an important player for Town but has had better days by his high standards. 5

Marcus Harness chases the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Marcus Harness

The best of Ipswich’s attacking trio, behind Freddie Ladapo, Harness was able to get himself in some good positions to turn and then drive towards the box. He won a couple of free-kicks in dangerous positions and linked well on the edge of the box. His big chance of the afternoon saw him fire over in the second half. 6

Freddie Ladapo

Town’s No.9 showed some neat touches in some good positions today, playing facilitator at the spearhead of the attack rather than necessarily providing his own goal threat. Town did need more from that position, though and he was replaced just after the hour mark. 6

Tyreece John-Jules (for Ladapo, 66)

The Arsenal loanee was one of the first men off the bench here and put himself in some good positions and looked more of a goal threat than the man he replaced, but wasn’t able to execute. 6

Kyle Edwards (for Chaplin, 66)

On for the final 25 minutes or so and showed some good skill, both wide and in the middle of the pitch and added real threat without being able to break through for the Blues. 7

Kyle Edwards crosses. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson (for Burns, 79)

Given the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time and took Town’s right-side threat level up a notch during his time on the pitch, putting balls into the area for his team-mates to attack. n/a

Kane Vincent-Young (for Donacien, 79)

On to try and give Ipswich some forward thrust in the final minutes of the game. n/a

Dominic Ball (for Edmundson, 85)

On for the final few minutes. Will surely start at Cambridge on Tuesday night. n/a