29 pictures from Ipswich Town's friendly loss to Millwall

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 AM August 1, 2021   
Kane Vincent-Young goes to ground.

Kane Vincent-Young goes to ground. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town ended their pre-season programme with a 3-0 home defeat to Championship side Millwall yesterday.

Benik Afobe scored twice and Jed Wallace added the third on an afternoon where Town manager Paul Cook admitted his side found things difficult against Gary Rowett's men.

The game saw new signing Conor Chaplin make his first appearance in an Ipswich shirt, playing the final 20 minutes from the bench, while fellow new boy George Edmundson missed out with a minor knock.

In the Millwall goal was former Blue Bartosz Bialkowski, who was returning to the club where he won a hat-trick of player-of-the-year awards before departing in the wake of relegation.

Photographer Stephen Waller was on hand to capture the best of the action.

Fans at the game.

Fans at the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Young fans at the game.

Young fans at the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Joe Pigott with a first half effort saved by Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Joe Pigott with a first half effort saved by Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Macauley Bonne in action.

Macauley Bonne in action. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wes Burns first half effort hits the post.

Wes Burns first half effort hits the post. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wes Burns fires in a second half shot.

Wes Burns fires in a second half shot. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Millwalls Jake Cooper and Towns Luke Woolfenden battle for a high ball.

Millwalls Jake Cooper and Towns Luke Woolfenden battle for a high ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

A fan waves as she heads for the exit at the end of the game.

A fan waves as she heads for the exit at the end of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Wes Burns in action early in the game.

Wes Burns in action early in the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Tempers flare in the first half.

Tempers flare in the first half. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Danny McNamara picked uo a yellow card for this challenge on Armando Dobra.

Danny McNamara picked uo a yellow card for this challenge on Armando Dobra. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Benik Afobe wheels away after scoring his and Millwalls first.

Benik Afobe wheels away after scoring his and Millwalls first. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Matt Penney pictured during the game against Millwall.

Matt Penney pictured during the game against Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Janoi Donacien fires in the ball.

Janoi Donacien fires in the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Kane Vincent-Young with a second half volley that was deflected out for a Town corner.

Kane Vincent-Young with a second half volley that was deflected out for a Town corner. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Former Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, back at Portman Road with Millwall, acknowledges Town fans as

Former Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, back at Portman Road with Millwall, acknowledges Town fans as he leaves the pitch. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Former Ipswich team-mates Tomas Holy and Bartosz Bialkowski embrace at the end of the Millwall match

Former Ipswich team-mates Tomas Holy and Bartosz Bialkowski embrace at the end of the Millwall match. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Armando Dobra weaves away from Danny McNamara.

Armando Dobra weaves away from Danny McNamara. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Rekeem Harper in action against Millwall.

Rekeem Harper in action against Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook looks on.

Town manager Paul Cook looks on. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Town manager Paul Cook.

Town manager Paul Cook. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Lee Evans with aTown free-kick.

Lee Evans with aTown free-kick. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Matt Penney pictured during the game against Millwall.

Matt Penney pictured during the game against Millwall. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Macauley Bonne looks to head the ball through to Wes Burns.

Macauley Bonne looks to head the ball through to Wes Burns. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Macauley Bonne is challenged from behind by Shaun Hutchinson.

Macauley Bonne is challenged from behind by Shaun Hutchinson. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller


