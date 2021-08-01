29 pictures from Ipswich Town's friendly loss to Millwall

Ipswich Town ended their pre-season programme with a 3-0 home defeat to Championship side Millwall yesterday.
Benik Afobe scored twice and Jed Wallace added the third on an afternoon where Town manager Paul Cook admitted his side found things difficult against Gary Rowett's men.
The game saw new signing Conor Chaplin make his first appearance in an Ipswich shirt, playing the final 20 minutes from the bench, while fellow new boy George Edmundson missed out with a minor knock.
In the Millwall goal was former Blue Bartosz Bialkowski, who was returning to the club where he won a hat-trick of player-of-the-year awards before departing in the wake of relegation.
Photographer Stephen Waller was on hand to capture the best of the action.
Fans at the game.
Young fans at the game.
Joe Pigott with a first half effort saved by Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.
Macauley Bonne in action.
Kane Vincent-Young goes to ground.
Wes Burns first half effort hits the post.
Wes Burns fires in a second half shot.
Millwalls Jake Cooper and Towns Luke Woolfenden battle for a high ball.
A fan waves as she heads for the exit at the end of the game.
Wes Burns in action early in the game.
Tempers flare in the first half.
Danny McNamara picked uo a yellow card for this challenge on Armando Dobra.
Benik Afobe wheels away after scoring his and Millwalls first.
Matt Penney pictured during the game against Millwall.
Janoi Donacien fires in the ball.
Kane Vincent-Young with a second half volley that was deflected out for a Town corner.
Former Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, back at Portman Road with Millwall, acknowledges Town fans as he leaves the pitch.
Former Ipswich team-mates Tomas Holy and Bartosz Bialkowski embrace at the end of the Millwall match.
Armando Dobra weaves away from Danny McNamara.
Rekeem Harper in action against Millwall.
Town manager Paul Cook looks on.
Town manager Paul Cook.
Lee Evans with aTown free-kick.
Matt Penney pictured during the game against Millwall.
Macauley Bonne looks to head the ball through to Wes Burns.
Macauley Bonne is challenged from behind by Shaun Hutchinson.
