Matchday Live: New signings could start in final friendly as Lions visit

Published: 12:00 PM July 31, 2021

Ipswich Town play their final pre-season friendly of the summer this afternoon when Millwall travel to Portman Road - kick-off 3pm.

Manager Paul Cook could give first appearances to new signings Conor Chaplin and George Edmundson when the Lions visit, in a game which is likely to give plenty of clues as to his starting XI for the big kick-off in a week's time.

Lee Evans is set to return in midfield alongside Rekeem Harper, having missed the last two friendlies, while Edmundson should come into the side alongside either Toto Nsiala or Luke Woolfenden.

Chaplin could play on the left wing, allowing Fraser to operate more centrally.

You can follow the game with us here, with kick-off at 3pm.