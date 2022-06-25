News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Coverage

Matchday Live: Needham Market v Ipswich Town team news and updates

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:25 PM June 25, 2022
Bloomfields.Needham Market V Ware (Ryman league) on 05-04-2014 at Bloomfields, Needham Market, Suf

Ipswich Town take on Needham Market in a pre-season friendly at Bloomfields this afternoon. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of Ipswich Town's first pre-season friendly of 2022.

Kieran McKenna's side will take on Suffolk non-league side Needham Market at Bloomfields in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,500 (1pm ko).

Four summer signings - Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules - are all set to be involved.

Blues reporter Stuart Watson will bring you team news, match updates and reaction throughout the afternoon. 

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Lightning struck all over London as the capital's spell of beautiful weather was brought to an abrup

Suffolk Live News

Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Perrywood Sudbury with a selection of the cakes and bakes

7 glorious garden centre cafes in Suffolk 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Two Magpies Bakery, Timber Hill. Steve Magnall, Director & Co Owner of Two Magpies Bakery

Bakery chain eyes further growth after snapping up production site

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Tyreece John-Jules on a season long loan from Arsenal.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign Arsenal striker John-Jules on loan

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon