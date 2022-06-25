Match Coverage
Matchday Live: Needham Market v Ipswich Town team news and updates
Published: 12:25 PM June 25, 2022
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of Ipswich Town's first pre-season friendly of 2022.
Kieran McKenna's side will take on Suffolk non-league side Needham Market at Bloomfields in front of a sold-out crowd of 1,500 (1pm ko).
Four summer signings - Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules - are all set to be involved.
Blues reporter Stuart Watson will bring you team news, match updates and reaction throughout the afternoon.