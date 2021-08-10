How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 loss to Newport

Published: 10:42 PM August 10, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Newport County in the Carabao Cup. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Clad in pink, the Czech keeper is likely going to have to make do with cup competitions in the early part of this season, so won’t have been too happy to see his defence leave Timmy Abraham all alone just four minutes in, as the striker turned home. Wasn’t overly tested and dealt with what he needed to well enough, grabbing a succession of low balls through traffic. 6

Janoi Donacien

The defender, who played well at the weekend, was given the captain’s armband for the night and got forward well, just as Cook will have wanted him to. His delivery isn’t always the best and he struggled to get past his man, but he did pick out Town shirts in the box on occasions as he linked well with Idris El Mizouni and Louie Barry. 6

Janoi Donacien on the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

The only man to retain his place from the weekend and he and the rest of his defence won’t be happy with the amount of space Abraham was afforded as he netted after just four minutes. He looked calm and composed from that point on, though, with his side having the better of the game throughout. A sloppy moment late on came to nothing as Cameron Humphreys got him out of trouble. 6

Corrie Ndaba

The young Irishman will have been waiting for this chance to impress Cook in a competitive match and had some good moments where he read the game well and wasn’t overly stretched for long spells. A few difficult moments, too, and he got away with one when a big slice when dealing with a cross saw the ball cut out by his goalkeeper. 6

Bailey Clements

It’s been two years since we last saw Clements in an Ipswich shirt and he’s clearly made some strides in that time. His last game was at Luton in the same competition, where he was given a tough time throughout, but in a Cook side he’s asked to push up high and attack wherever possible, which he did well, especially in the second half. His final ball can improve, but he took up some good positions. 7

Bailey Clements battles with Timmy Abraham. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Cameron Humphreys

The teenager earned this competitive debut on the back of an impressive showing in pre-season and showed all the technical ability we saw during the summer. He and midfield partner Idris El Mizouni are tasked with sitting a little deeper, allowing the full-backs to get forward, and the pair did that well, considering their tender years. His confidence grew as the game went on, with a superb cross, which an offside Bonne headed home before the flag went up. That was the pick of his work as he began to pull the strings for periods of the game. He began winning balls back more and more, too. An excellent performance. 8

Idris El Mizouni

The one-cap Tunisian international has had a difficult time with injuries of late, so it was good to see him back in action again. He showed many of the qualities we’ve seen from him before – the good first touch and passing ability, but we also positioned himself well and swept up with some well-timed interceptions. 7

Armando Dobra shoots early in the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Armando Dobra

Rattled the outside of the Newport post with his first involvement in the game before stinging the palms of the Newport goalkeeper with his second, with his clever first touch and ability to turn making space for him to work and test the Newport defence time and again. There are moments when he should pass, rather than take the ball alone, but he was the Blues’ most dangerous attacking threat for much of this game. Should have scored when he connected with Scott Fraser’s cross, but his shot was too close to the goalkeeper. Tired as the game reached its final minutes but had shown many of the attributes which make him popular with supporters. 8

Louie Barry

Quiet opening but came into the game as the first half reached its conclusion, with some clever touches on the turn opening up opportunities for he and his team-mates. Twisted cleverly to make space to shoot at the start of the second half, as he fired over the top, before being replaced just after the hour mark. Some good early signs. 6

Sone Aluko

Showed some clever one-touch passes but, when it came to his first big moment of the game, he fluffed his lines and failed to connect with Barry’s cross. In truth he looked a little rusty at times, turning into trouble and struggling to get away from his man, but the right ideas were there. 5

Macauley Bonne reacts after putting the ball away but being adjudged off side. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Macauley Bonne

Saturday’s goalscorer had an early sight of goal as he headed down into the ground before the ball then bounced over the top, while running the channels well and sometimes waiting for through-balls (particularly from Holy) which didn’t come. Hit the outside of the post, headed Donacien’s cross wide and El Mizouni’s into the arms of the goalkeeper before the break. After it he headed home from an offside position soon and saw his effort chalked off. Was a physical threat and unlucky not to score before being replaced. He’ll be pushing for a league start now. 7

Scott Fraser (for Aluko, 57)

On to try and bring some guile to the final third and he did that, slipping inside on a number of occasions. It was the Scot who pulled the ball back for Dobra and then Kayden Jackson’s headed chance. 6

James Norwood (for Barry, 64)

A frustrating night for the striker, as he came on and looked fired up, chasing down balls in the final third. But he looked to pick up a knock soon after his entrance and, after heading over Clements’ cross, he limped off on 78 as the Blues were reduced to 10 men. n/a

So close: Kayden Jackson has the keeper beat but Aaron Lewis clears off the line. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson (for Bonne, 64)

For long spells of this summer it looked as though the striker had played his final game for the club, but here he was, back in competitive action. He came close to an equaliser, too, with his header cleared off line. The injury suffered by Norwood may just push the door a little further ajar. 6