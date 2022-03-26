Matchday Live: Another big Portman Road crowd as Argyle visit Town

Live

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Plymouth Argyle this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

Today’s task sees Town take on the division’s form team, with Plymouth arriving in Suffolk on a run of six-successive victories, all of which were aided by clean sheets.

Steven Schumacher has picked up where former boss Ryan Lowe has left off, following the latter’s exit for Preston in December, and has the men from Home Park purring at the business end of the campaign.

Ipswich sit six points off the play-offs and need to string wins together to have any chance of making the play-offs.

This afternoon's game sees both Plymouth and Ipswich celebrate the life of legendary striker Paul Mariner, who represented both clubs during his career.

Mariner sadly lost his life last summer, with a crowd of more than 21,000 expected this afternoon to help remember one of Ipswich's greatest.

You can follow the game live with us right here.