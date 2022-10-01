How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 Pompey win

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat Portsmouth 3-2 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Was booked after conceding the first penalty, as he rushed out to try and smother after Dane Scarlett had out-foxed Luke Woolfenden, with Colby Bishop’s first spot kick going under his body and the second sending him the wrong way. Made a couple of decent saves and caught a very important high ball in stoppage time to relieve pressure. 7

Janoi Donacien

Was called upon in the first half and was needed to make one great defensive header and another vital block on Josh Koroma’s shot, as the wide man let fly from the edge of the box. Worked up and down the right flank, having some good moments and some tough ones, but ultimately contributing to the win. He looked after Koroma very well. 7

Luke Woolfenden

All in all, the centre-half had a good game this afternoon, reading the game well, heading when needed to and bringing a sense of calm when in possession. Had one big lapse in concentration and ultimately paid for it as he was out-foxed by Scarlett for the first penalty, blotting his copybook, but recovered well from there. The Town defence limited Portsmouth to almost nothing from open play. 8

George Edmundson

Town’s best player this afternoon had an excellent game, seemingly heading everything which came his way in both boxes. Dominated in the air defensively and had opportunities in the Portsmouth box, too. He also drove forward to feed Leif Davis, who in turn pulled back for Freddie Ladapo to score. 9

Leif Davis

The left-back had a long-running battle with Owen Dale throughout this game, which he just about came out on top in. Had a shot deflected over and put in the cross for Ladapo’s goal, as he worked hard to get forward, while also giving away some perhaps needless fouls in potentially dangerous areas. 7

Sam Morsy

The skipper didn’t quite have the forward drive we’ve become used to seeing from him but he won the ball back on multiple occasions and kept his side ticking over. Gave away a penalty for a late foot on Connor Ogilvie but kept on playing. 7

Sam Morsy on the ball against Portsmouth. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans

The Ipswich midfield didn’t quite have the influence we’ve been used to seeing in recent weeks, particularly when the game broke down and became scrappy in the second period. Evans didn’t have the space to work he would have liked but still did all he could to keep his side moving. 7

Wes Burns

Back from international duty and involved from the off as Ipswich looked to use their width and threaten a narrow Pompey backline. Had a shot saved and played himself into some dangerous areas on the right flank, before cleverly finding himself in the right position to nod home the winning goal. 7

Town beat Portsmouth 3-2. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Conor Chaplin

Looking to make his mark against his former club once again, the attacker hit the post with a shot from inside the box early and continued to try and create, threading through a well-timed ball for Marcus Harness to score and then cleverly freeing Burns before the break. Kept working throughout, trying to create, before being replaced. 7

Marcus Harness

The attacker produced the calmest of finishes to give his side the lead against his old club, as he slotted home Chaplin’s through-ball. Battled away throughout his time on the pitch, keeping it well at times and losing it at others before being replaced. 7

Tyreece John-Jules

In up front and involved early, dropping deep to try and create. One instance like that helped create the first goal as he battled away in midfield to try and win the ball from which Chaplin freed Harness. The forward produced some neat touches but didn’t offer too much of a goal threat before being replaced, having worked hard throughout. 6

Freddie Ladapo celebrates scoring to take Town 2-1 ahead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Freddie Ladapo (for John-Jules, 73)

Made the ultimate impact, coming off the bench to fire home a superb left-footed shot to give Ipswich a second lead with his first touch. That’s three in three games now for the striker, who gave his side a good outlet after coming off the bench. He helped turn this game as it fell flat. 8

Kyle Edwards (for Harness, 73)

Made a real impact from the bench, here, as he looked positive whenever he got on the ball, had a vicious shot and put in the cross which led to the winner. McKenna said Edwards deserved this chance following an excellent showing in training. 8

Kyle Edwards charges forward. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Dominic Ball (for Chaplin, 81)

On to bring some solidity in the closing stages, which he did well. n/a

Kane Vincent-Young (for Davis, 90+)

On in stoppage time. n/a