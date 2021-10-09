News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Town bid to get back to winning ways as lowly Shrews visit

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM October 9, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Shrewsbury Town this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Shrewsbury Town this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues go into this game on the back of defeat at Accrington last time out, though they were 6-0 winners when they thumped Doncaster in their last game at Portman Road.

Town are expected to win when Shrewsbury visit Portman Road, but Cook has seen enough from League One in the past to know sides with promotion aspirations certainly won’t have things all their own way. 

“Everyone wants to get to where they want to be very quickly,” he said. 

“If you look around the league, Doncaster beat MK Dons on Saturday when nobody gave them a chance. Sunderland went to a Portsmouth team who hadn’t won for a long time and lost 4-0.  

“The league is littered with this and it’s the ones who stay mentally strong and keep working at what they’re doing, turning up more often than not, who will get to where they want to be.” 

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Ipswich Town vs Shrewsbury Town
Football
