Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 Shrewsbury win
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Ipswich Town beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 at Portman Road this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.
Vaclav Hladky
Made one easy save before picking Shaun Whalley’s driven shot out of the net and, in terms of efforts on goal, that’s about all he had to deal with. Did make a couple of decent claims in the air after the break. He’s looking calm and assured at the moment. 6
Janoi Donacien
The defender brings real solidity to this side and provided exactly that again today. He wins balls in the air and on the ground and covers superbly for his team-mates when he’s needed to. Dug out two dangerous balls into the box and remained firm, even after being moved to left-back. 9
George Edmundson
Another solid display from the former Rangers man, who seems to be growing with each Ipswich performance. He looks calm and relaxed in all he does and, while he was beaten to one or two balls, always did enough to recover. He did survive penalty appeals late on – it will be interesting to see that incident back again. 8
Cameron Burgess
The defender deserves credit for raising his game after the break. He looked flat-footed at times in the first half, getting turned high and caught in behind. He was booked for desperately dragging down Sam Cosgrove in one such situation. But after the break he looked much better and played his part in Town seeing this game out. 6
Matt Penney
Perhaps a little up and down in the first half, with a few wayward balls and losing out in the build-up to the visitors’ equaliser, but came on strong in the second period, getting joy down the left flank before he was replaced with a tight hamstring. 6
Sam Morsy
Watched from the floor as Whalley fired home an equaliser, appealing for a foul after hitting the deck as he looked to jam his body between the Shrewsbury man and the bal. He could have done better. But, just like Burgess, he deserves credit for his response after the interval. Looked in complete control after the break. 6
Lee Evans
The midfielder scored a hat-trick in his last Portman Road appearance and, while clearly not hitting those heights in this game, looked firmly in control of what he was doing in this game as he stroked the ball around to try and get his side in good positions. Played a beautiful pass which allowed Wes Burns to cross for Macauley Bonne, who was sadly flagged offside. It’s a shame we didn’t see Evans attempt that angled ball inside the full-back on too many more occasions. 7
Wes Burns
The Welshman has been one of Town’s biggest attacking threats this season and was so again in spells, teasing his man and looking to knock it past him. His low ball to the back post saw Macauley Bonne convert from an offside position before the flag went up. Hopefully the knock which saw him exit the game early isn’t too bad, it seemed to hamper him after the break. 6
Conor Chaplin
The former Portsmouth man was given the nod in place of Bersant Celina and had some dangerous moments playing clever balls around the box, while finding himself in the right position to turn home after Bonne’s header was saved. Hassled and harried away in areas throughout and maybe could have seen more of the ball. 7
Scott Fraser
Moved around the pitch well, looking to pick up possession in dangerous pockets and had a few moments where he did that well. He also brings others into play with his movement, which created space for them to work. Booked late for diving inside the box, though the Scot is adamant he should have been awarded a penalty. 6
Macauley Bonne
Another goal and another match-winner for a man who surely didn’t dream of his return to Ipswich going this well. His header to win this game was superb as he rose highest at the near post and angled expertly back across goal to finish. Had one ruled out for offside early and was so close to converting a driven Matt Penney cross with an out-stretched foot. Wasn’t involved overly much in the Blues build-up play but delivered once again when it mattered. That’s what it’s all about. 8
Kyle Edwards (for Burns, 73)
Perhaps unlucky not to make the starting XI but looked to make an impact following his introduction, with an outstanding turn fooling Elliott Bennett before driving into the box and going down. No penalty was forthcoming. 6
Toto Nsiala (for Penney, 81)
On at right-back after Penney’s injury and helped his side see things out. n/a
Joe Pigott (for Bonne, 89)
The striker will be hoping or more action in the coming weeks after his goal at Gillingham. n/a