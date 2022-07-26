News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live:John-Jules gives Town early lead

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:51 PM July 26, 2022
Updated: 7:16 PM July 26, 2022
Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town face Southend United in their final warm-up game for the 2022/23 season tonight (7pm ko).

Blues boss Kieran McKenna will name a different side to the one that drew 1-1 at Millwall last weekend before deciding who to name in his line-up for the League One opener against Bolton on Saturday.

A preview of the game can be read here.

Stuart Watson will bring you team news, live updates and reaction right here throughout the evening.

