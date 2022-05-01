'I can't thank the fans enough' - Burns on award win and finishing as Town's top-scorer

Wes Burns has won the Ipswich Town supporters player-of-the-year award and also finishes as top scorer - Credit: Steve Waller/ITFC/Matchdayimages

Award-winner Wes Burns was delighted to end a disappointing season with some personal highs, following his brace against Charlton.

The Welshman scored twice against the Addicks, taking his season’s tally to 13 goals and securing the Blues’ golden boot as a result.

Burns, who has already been named in the League One team of the season and scooped a string of individual awards, completed his set after the match as he was voted supporters player of the year.

“I was delighted to sign here last summer and just couldn’t wait to get started,” Burns said, reflected on his season.

“The fans have been brilliant with me and have really helped me settle, which is probably one of the reasons I’ve been able to have such a good season.

“Winning so many awards has been brilliant so to get the recognition is brilliant. Getting that from the fans is really special.

“I can’t thank the fans enough because they’ve helped me so much.”

Discussing finishing as top scorer, which saw him jump ahead of long-time clubhouse leader Macauley Bonne on the final day, Burns said: “I’m delighted with that.

“Before the game, I knew I was one behind Macca and I was like ‘if I can get one, I’d be happy to equal it’, but then he was the one that got the assist that made me beat him.

“In the celebrations he was sort of kicking himself, thinking, ‘why did I square it?’.”

Ultimately, though, Town’s season was a disappointing one as they finished in 11th place, 13 points shy of the final play-off place.

“Some would say it’s been the perfect day to end the season,” Burns said.

“Obviously, I got the two goals and we scored four brilliant goals, so it’s been a great way to finish it.

“But we know as a team where we need to improve and get better, so there will be a lot of hard work in the off-season.

“The recruitment team will do what they need to do to bring the right players in in the right positions to make us stronger. Then we’ll kick on.

“I feel a little bitter about it because teams have finished above us we know we’re better than. We know we have a lot of work to do next year and hopefully we’ll win the league. That’s our ambition.

“There have been occasions we’ve been banging the door down but not getting the goal, but when we play like we know we can we’re capable of scoring some really good goals.”