'It's a big club in fairness' - Jack Wilshere on whether he'd sign for Ipswich Town

Former Arsenal and England star Jack Wilshere has been discussing a hypothetical move to Ipswich Town on talkSPORT.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who has been without a club since being released by Bournemouth at the end of last season, started discussing his future in the game with former Town star Darren Bent during last night's Drive show.

Bent asked the 34-cap international 'would you sign for Ipswich?', to which Wilshere replies: "No, I want to enjoy my football. League One wouldn't be enjoyment for me."

Bent, who is understood to have been part of a group of ex players who met Blues chief executive Mark Ashton and boss Kieran McKenna last week, then went on to sell the idea of signing for Ipswich.

He said: "You would enjoy it. They play good football. We've won six in eight. We're trying to evolve and you could be part of that. The training ground is good and it's not that far from where you live, just up the A12."

Wilshere then says 'it is a big club in fairness - send me some clips', to which Bent replies: "Alright, I will send you some. I'll get McKenna on the phone."

You can watch the full exchange at the 2:17:30 mark of this video.








