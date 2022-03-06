News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match reaction

'It's a massive three points'... Jackson on Fleetwood victory

Mike Bacon

Published: 5:15 PM March 6, 2022
Kayden Jackson is given a standing ovation by the travelling Town fans at Fleetwood. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich goalscorer Kayden Jackson said that, despite it not being Town's best performance in recent weeks, he and the rest of the team played the conditions well in Saturday's 2-0 win at Fleetwood. 

Sam Morsy opened the scoring on 72 minutes with what was his first goal for the Club before Jackson wrapped things up with 10 minutes remaining. 

Kayden Jackson is congratulated after giving Ipswich a 2-0 lead at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Just like in their last two outings, the Blues dominated proceedings however this time, managed to come away with the three points after overcoming a stubborn Fleetwood side on a struggling Highbury Stadium surface.

"It’s a massive three points," Jackson told iFollow Ipswich. "On the back of the last two draws - which felt like defeats - we needed to come here and take the three points however it was going to come. 

"It was a tough game. I think both teams managed the conditions well. We played quite a bit more football than what we anticipated. 

"It probably wasn’t our best performance but we knew it’d be about playing the conditions, matching their intensity, working and running harder than them. 

"They’d defended well. Getting the first goal was a massive sense of relief and then the spaces opened up and we’ve got players like Santi (Bersant Celina) and Chappers (Conor Chaplin) who are able to play the passes like they did."

Kieran McKenna celebrates the win at Fleetwood Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Reflecting on his goal, a composed finish when one-on-one with home goalkeeper Alex Cairns, Kayden added: "The 'keeper has come out and then retreated. It’s always tough as a goalkeeper when they’re retreating and not really set. So, I thought I’d try my luck and hit it nice and low. Luckily, it found the back of the net.

"I thought we could go on to get a few more but it wasn’t to be. I think we saw the game out fairly well."

