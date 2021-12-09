Norwood returns to Town first-team as McGreal gives Burns injury update

James Norwood has returned to first-team training at Ipswich Town, with interim boss John McGreal able to call on the striker at Wigan this weekend if he wishes.

The former Tranmere man has spent a significant period in the Under 23s and is understood to have been placed on the transfer list at Portman Road but, after returning to match action with the Ipswich youngsters recently and finding the net in those games, he is back in the first-team fold.

CEO Mark Ashton this week insisted his managers are free to pick the striker should they wish, with McGreal considering whether or not to involve Norwood in a league squad for the first time since the start of October.

“Yeah, of course I can,” McGreal said, when asked if he is free to play Town’s No.10.

“He’s come back in and trained with the guys this morning and has been excellent.

“He’s needed minutes in the Under 23s and is a personality around the club. He’s there if we need to call upon him.

“I know a lot about Nors. When I was at Colchester he scored a few goals against my teams so I know all about him and his strengths and his personality.

“I don’t have a relationship with Nors but I know of him. All I know is he’s a professional who tries hard on the pitch – that's all I know of. I don’t know him off the pitch so I can only judge him by what he can do on the pitch.”

Norwood has scored once in his five appearances for Town this season, while also turning provider for Macauley Bonne's dramatic opening-day draw equaliser against Morecambe.

He has finished each of his two Ipswich seasons as the club's top scorer, sharing the title with Kayden Jackson on 11 before ending last season top of the pile with 10 in 22 starts.

James Norwood is back in first-team training with Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix

Asked about the injury status of both Wes Burns and Hayden Coulson, who are currently sidelined through injury, McGreal said: “They are both a little way off at the moment.

“We have to manage them and they are still with the physios. We don’t have the dates.

“Wes might be getting towards getting on the grass but still a way away from the first-team.”

Bersant Celina is dealing with a hamstring problem, with the chance of the Kosovo international being involved unclear at this point, while Bailey Clements also missed the game at Charlton on Tuesday night through injury.