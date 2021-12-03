'I absolutely hate it' - Pigott on 'massively frustrating' start to life at Town

Joe Pigott has admitted he’s ‘massively frustrated’ to his start to life at Ipswich Town and is searching for the rhythm required to showcase his talents.

The former AFC Wimbledon man, who netted 20 goals for his club last season prior to his move to Ipswich on a free transfer, is firmly second fiddle behind Macauley Bonne and has started just four league games this season. The last of those came against the Dons in August.

The 28-year-old has netted three goals in his 15 appearances in all competitions, but hasn’t found the net since the Papa John’s Trophy victory at Gillingham in October.

Asked how frustrating his start to life at Ipswich has been, he replied: “Massively.

Pigott celebrates his goal against Wimbledon - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“In all honesty I absolutely hate it, but I’m just happy to get as many minutes as I can.

“You just want to get out there. Hopefully I can get some more minutes on Saturday (against Barrow in the FA Cup).

“You want to build rhythm as a player because that’s when everything starts to come naturally, once you get it. It’s been tough but hopefully it can come.”

Asked what it would mean for him to get back amongst the goals, he replied: “Everything. It’s been really tough for me.

“That’s how football is and this is life as a striker. I could maybe have done a lot better myself but it would be nice to get a few more opportunities. It would be nice to find some rhythm, that’s the key.

“If I find my role in the team then I can show what I’m good at. Everyone needs a run of games and we have players creating chances, so to be a part of that would be great.”

Pigott started as Town’s lone striker on the opening day against Morecambe but quickly lost his spot to Bonne, who leads the Town scoring charts on 11.

“Macauley has been excellent and without him we would be in a bit of a pickle,” Pigott said of his team-mate. “He’s done really well for us.

“I don’t see why (we can’t play as a pair) and I think I can play in any role up front. He’d be great to play with.”

Pigott started in the Trophy loss to Arsenal’s Under 21s on Wednesday night and will be hopeful of doing so again when Barrow visit in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Blues penalty shootout defeat to the young Gunners saw a realistic chance of a Wembley appearance vanish, along with an opportunity for the Town fringe players to play vital games.

Pigott's most recent Ipswich goal came at Gillingham in the Trophy - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It’s massively disappointing, especially having a two-goal lead at half-time,” Pigott said of the Arsenal loss. “It’s unforgiveable, really, but to go out on penalties is a real shame.

“The competition gave us opportunities which we unfortunately aren’t going to have anymore, so we’re just looking forward to Saturday.

“It’s massive,” he continued, discussing the FA Cup. “It gives us more games and getting to the third round is where it really all starts.

“Getting a really big here at Portman Road would be fantastic. An FA Cup run is something this club definitely deserves.

“Most of the lads in the squad feel the FA Cup is really important because it can bring those big games against the biggest teams in the country. We want to play against them.”

Pigott, pictured with CEO Mark Ashton after signing for Town - Credit: ITFC

This week’s two cup games form a break from League One action at a time when Paul Cook’s side head into back-to-back clashes with Charlton (December 7 and Wigan (December 11).

“If we go on a run like we know we can be up there, we can be a in a great position come the end of the season,” Pigott said of Town’s league form.

“We need to do it now, rather than later. We have a lot of quality and we can put ourselves in a good position, but we need to start doing it now.”