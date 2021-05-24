Ex-Town star McGreal favourite to take over at League Two side
- Credit: Picture: Stephen Waller
Former Ipswich Town star John McGreal looks set to get back into management at newly-relegated Swindon Town.
McGreal, who left Colchester United last summer after four years in the hotseat, had been thought to be a potential option as a number two for Town boss Paul Cook, having been at a number of Ipswich training sessions.
But the odds have tumbled dramatically on McGreal taking over at Swindon, with BetVictor offering 1/4, and William Hill 1/5.
The Robins, who finished second bottom of League One last season, have been without a boss since April, when John Sheridan resigned after a 4-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.
Assistant Tommy Wright took over, but he too has now departed.
Cook has added a number of new faces to his coaching staff at Portman Road since arriving, including former Town striker Francis Jeffers, but has yet to appoint an assistant boss,
His long-time assistant, Leam Richardson, took the top job at Wigan Athletic earlier this year.