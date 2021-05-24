Ex-Town star McGreal favourite to take over at League Two side

Published: 12:24 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM May 24, 2021

Forer Ipswich Town star and Colchester United boss John McGreal is the betting favourite to take over at Swindon Town - Credit: Picture: Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town star John McGreal looks set to get back into management at newly-relegated Swindon Town.

McGreal, who left Colchester United last summer after four years in the hotseat, had been thought to be a potential option as a number two for Town boss Paul Cook, having been at a number of Ipswich training sessions.

But the odds have tumbled dramatically on McGreal taking over at Swindon, with BetVictor offering 1/4, and William Hill 1/5.

Leeds United's Alan Smith (left) in action against Ipswich Town's John McGreal during their FA Premiership match at Elland Road, in 2000. - Credit: PA

The Robins, who finished second bottom of League One last season, have been without a boss since April, when John Sheridan resigned after a 4-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Assistant Tommy Wright took over, but he too has now departed.

Cook has added a number of new faces to his coaching staff at Portman Road since arriving, including former Town striker Francis Jeffers, but has yet to appoint an assistant boss,

His long-time assistant, Leam Richardson, took the top job at Wigan Athletic earlier this year.