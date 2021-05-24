News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ex-Town star McGreal favourite to take over at League Two side

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:24 PM May 24, 2021    Updated: 12:27 PM May 24, 2021
Colchester United boss, John McGreal, whose side will be going to Old Trafford for a Carabao Cup qua

Forer Ipswich Town star and Colchester United boss John McGreal is the betting favourite to take over at Swindon Town - Credit: Picture: Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town star John McGreal looks set to get back into management at newly-relegated Swindon Town.

McGreal, who left Colchester United last summer after four years in the hotseat, had been thought to be a potential option as a number two for Town boss Paul Cook, having been at a number of Ipswich training sessions.

But the odds have tumbled dramatically on McGreal taking over at Swindon, with BetVictor offering 1/4, and William Hill 1/5.

THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO WEBSITE/INTERNET USE UN

Leeds United's Alan Smith (left) in action against Ipswich Town's John McGreal during their FA Premiership match at Elland Road, in 2000. - Credit: PA

The Robins, who finished second bottom of League One last season, have been without a boss since April, when John Sheridan resigned after a 4-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Assistant Tommy Wright took over, but he too has now departed.

Cook has added a number of new faces to his coaching staff at Portman Road since arriving, including former Town striker Francis Jeffers, but has yet to appoint an assistant boss,

His long-time assistant, Leam Richardson, took the top job at Wigan Athletic earlier this year.

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Sheffield Wednesday's Jordan Rhodes (left) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game d

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Championship side pip Blues to sign Rhodes

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
People sunbathing in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Film crews were spotted at Belchamp Hall in Belchamp Walter, near Sudbury. 

Film crews believed to be filming Downton Abbey movie spotted near Sudbury

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus