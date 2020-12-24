'I got offered one job but the timing wasn't right' - former Town defender keen to return to management

Published: 12:00 PM December 24, 2020

Former Colchester United boss John McGreal is looking to return to management - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal is ready to get back into management following his departure from Colchester earlier this year.

The 48-year-old left the Essex club at the end of last season following their exit from the League Two play-offs at the hands of Exeter City, having been in charge at the Community Stadium for four years.

He was linked with the vacancy at former club Tranmere soon after his departure and has revealed he was offered a job in League Two, before turning it down, but is keen to get back into management should the right opportunity come along.

John McGreal, pictured scoring against Tottenham Hotspur made more than 150 appearances during his time as an Ipswich Town player - Credit: PA

“I’m looking to get back involved if the right club and the right move for me happens – it’s got to be right for all parties,” McGreal said in an interview with the Gazette.

“Hopefully what I did at Colchester, especially last season is at the forefront of people’s minds and there’s something there that suits all parties.

“I could have easily have jumped into something straight away – maybe other people would have jumped in but I just felt that it wasn’t right for me at the time.

“I’ve had really good chats with two different chairmen in division two.

“I got offered a job a couple of weeks ago where the timing wasn’t quite right for me but it’s been quite positive.”

McGreal made 151 appearances for Town after joining the club in 2000, playing an important role in promotion during his first season before featuring regularly as the Blues finished fifth in the top flight the following season.



