Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues again linked with former academy striker

Published: 2:24 PM April 28, 2021

Ipswich Town have again been linked with a move for Jordan Rhodes - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have once again been linked with a move for former Blues striker Jordan Rhodes.

The 31-year-old is currently at Sheffield Wednesday but is out of contract in just a few weeks, at which point he will become a free agent at a time when the Owls are set to drop into League One.

Football League World claim the Blues are looking at the former Kesgrave High School pupil, who has been linked with Town on a regular basis over the course of the last seven years. The report says Huddersfield Town, one of Rhodes' former clubs, are leading the chase for his services.

Ipswich Town have again been linked with a move for Jordan Rhodes - Credit: Archant

Rhodes, who has scored seven goals for Wednesday this season, has had a frustrating time at Hillsborough since joining for £10million in 2017, netting 17 goals in 90 appearances for the club following an initial loan spell.

He spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Norwich, having made 10 substitute appearances for Ipswich in 2007 and 2008, after coming through the club's academy.

Rhodes was controversially allowed to depart by former Ipswich boss Roy Keane in 2009, joining Huddersfield and beginning a run of 172 goals in 317 games during his spell with the Terriers and subsequent time with Blackburn Rovers following an £8million move in 2012.

Goals have been harder to come by since, though, with just 35 coming in the 174 games he's played in the last five years.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook is planning a significant squad overhaul this summer, with options at the top end of the pitch likely to be a priority given Town's lack of goals this season.







