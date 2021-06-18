Another former Town player completes Colchester move

Published: 5:00 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 5:21 PM June 18, 2021

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge has completed his move to Colchester United.

The 32-year-old left the Blues before the end of last season after a clause in his deal meant he wasn't considered for selection, in order to avoid triggering a contract extension.

And, having attracted interest from League One clubs, including Gillingham, the Irishman has opted to move to Colchester and join a growing group of former Ipswich players.

He has signed a two-year deal.

Welcome Alan Judge who joins the U's on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract at Ipswich Town! #ColU pic.twitter.com/ev9KwlQEdC — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) June 18, 2021

"More or less everything attracted me to the club," Judge said, when asked why he had signed. "There is a good training ground and good young lads coming through, and there is now a good core group of experience.

"I was lucky enough to have a few offers from League One, but everything ticked the box here with what we are trying to do."

Judge, 32, joins Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears in joining the U's this summer, with former Blues Dean Gerken, Tommy Smith and Tom Eastman already at the club.

Emyr Huws could potentially follow, with Colchester also announcing the signing of former Town striker Frank Nouble this evening.