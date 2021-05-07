Vincent-Young set for operation following Shrewsbury injury

Published: 9:45 AM May 7, 2021 Updated: 10:32 AM May 7, 2021

Kane Vincent-Young may require an operation to repair the shoulder he dislocated at Shrewsbury on Tuesday night but should be fit to return for the start of pre-season.

The right-back, who has returned to the side in recent weeks following a long-term injury absence, went down in the final moments of the 0-0 draw in Shropshire, letting out shouts of real pain before being helped from the field using a makeshift sling.

“Obviously, it was a massive disappointment for Kane to go over on his shoulder,” manager Paul Cook said.

“It was the last kick of the game and his shoulder did pop out. Obviously, we’re having it scanned and analysed, and I think they’re just making decisions now as to the best outcome for him.

Kane Vincent-Young is floored with a suspected shoulder injury at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Limited

“I think it could possibly result in an operation as early as possible and that could see him probably out for four to six weeks, I think it is.

“But he’d then return to pre-season totally fit and ready to go so, whilst it is disappointing, I’m sure in terms of where Kane’s been, he’s been a massive plus for us in the last four games and a real shining light in relation to the future.”

Vincent-Young will miss the final game of Town’s season, against Fleetwood on Sunday, with captain Luke Chambers a possible replacement at right-back in what could be his final match for the club.

The skipper, along with a 10 further first-team players and several youngsters, are out-of-contract at the end of this season.



