'I cost the boys three points... it's nowhere near good enough' - Jackson on his Sunderland red card
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Kayden Jackson has apologised to his team-mates following his costly red card against Sunderland.
The striker was dismissed after just 10 minutes for a nasty challenge on Bailey Wright, leaving his side an uphill task in a game they ultimately lost 1-0.
Manager Paul Lambert described his striker’s challenge as ‘horrendous’.
Jackson tweeted to apologise for the red card, which not only cost his side this evening but also rules him out for three games at a time when Ipswich are already without injured strikers James Norwood and Oli Hawkins.
He tweeted: “I take full accountability for what happened tonight, I’ve cost the boys the 3 points in what was a massive game and for that I apologise.
“There was no malice intended on my behalf but I’m aware it’s nowhere near good enough and I’ll do my utmost to put it right asap.”
This was the second red card of Jackson's Ipswich career, the first coming last season at home to Oxford.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by Wyke goal
- 3 Teenager seriously injured in Ipswich stabbing
- 4 Jack Whomes to be freed after 23 years in jail for 'Essex Boys' murders
- 5 Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training
- 6 Farm vehicle and power tools worth thousands stolen in break in
- 7 WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB
- 8 Covid rips through Suffolk care homes again with deaths up 50% in a week
- 9 Watch: What next for Debenhams stores across Suffolk and Essex?
- 10 Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac