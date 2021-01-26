News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'I cost the boys three points... it's nowhere near good enough' - Jackson on his Sunderland red card

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:44 PM January 26, 2021    Updated: 10:45 PM January 26, 2021
Kayden Jackson walks from the pitch after being sent off.

Kayden Jackson walks from the pitch after being sent off. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson has apologised to his team-mates following his costly red card against Sunderland. 

The striker was dismissed after just 10 minutes for a nasty challenge on Bailey Wright, leaving his side an uphill task in a game they ultimately lost 1-0. 

Manager Paul Lambert described his striker’s challenge as ‘horrendous’. 

Skipper Luke Chambers has his head in his hands after referee Charles Breakspear had shown Kayden Ja

Skipper Luke Chambers has his head in his hands after referee Charles Breakspear had shown Kayden Jackson the red card. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jackson tweeted to apologise for the red card, which not only cost his side this evening but also rules him out for three games at a time when Ipswich are already without injured strikers James Norwood and Oli Hawkins. 

He tweeted: “I take full accountability for what happened tonight, I’ve cost the boys the 3 points in what was a massive game and for that I apologise. 

“There was no malice intended on my behalf but I’m aware it’s nowhere near good enough and I’ll do my utmost to put it right asap.” 

This was the second red card of Jackson's Ipswich career, the first coming last season at home to Oxford.


Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by Wyke goal
  3. 3 Teenager seriously injured in Ipswich stabbing
  1. 4 Jack Whomes to be freed after 23 years in jail for 'Essex Boys' murders
  2. 5 Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training
  3. 6 Farm vehicle and power tools worth thousands stolen in break in
  4. 7 WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB
  5. 8 Covid rips through Suffolk care homes again with deaths up 50% in a week
  6. 9 Watch: What next for Debenhams stores across Suffolk and Essex?
  7. 10 Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Football

Ipswich Town 'disappointed' at newspaper stance - Evans stands by Lambert

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

COMMENT: Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town record is dreadful - it's time to go

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon

Football

The Verdict: More delusion and fabrication... Sorry Mr Lambert, this is...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus