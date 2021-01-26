'I cost the boys three points... it's nowhere near good enough' - Jackson on his Sunderland red card

Published: 10:44 PM January 26, 2021 Updated: 10:45 PM January 26, 2021

Kayden Jackson walks from the pitch after being sent off. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Kayden Jackson has apologised to his team-mates following his costly red card against Sunderland.

The striker was dismissed after just 10 minutes for a nasty challenge on Bailey Wright, leaving his side an uphill task in a game they ultimately lost 1-0.

Manager Paul Lambert described his striker’s challenge as ‘horrendous’.

Skipper Luke Chambers has his head in his hands after referee Charles Breakspear had shown Kayden Jackson the red card. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jackson tweeted to apologise for the red card, which not only cost his side this evening but also rules him out for three games at a time when Ipswich are already without injured strikers James Norwood and Oli Hawkins.

I take full accountability for what happened tonight, I’ve cost the boys the 3 points in what was a massive game and for that I apologise, there was no malice intended on my behalf but I’m aware it’s nowhere near good enough and I’ll do my utmost to put it right asap — Kayden (@KaydenJackson14) January 26, 2021

This was the second red card of Jackson's Ipswich career, the first coming last season at home to Oxford.



