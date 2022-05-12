Former Town player 'leading contender' for Lincoln vacancy

Mark Kennedy is said to be the leading candidate for the vacant Lincoln job - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town player and coach Mark Kennedy is said to be the leading candidate as Lincoln City search for a new manager.

The Imps are after a new boss following Michael Appleton’s departure, in the wake of their 17th-place finish in League One this season.

Kennedy is, according to multiple reports, Lincoln’s top target.

He’s currently coaching at Birmingham City under Lee Bowyer, having briefly managed Macclesfield Town in 2020.

The Irishman, who played for the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Wolves during his on-pitch career, finished his playing days with the Blues between 2010 and 2012.

He made 37 appearances in total before moving into a coaching role with the club. He briefly returned to Portman Road to shadow Town’s academy coaches prior to joining Birmingham in 2021.

Appleton departs having taken Lincoln to the League One play-offs in 2020/21, losing to Blackpool in the final at Wembley, before sliding down the table in his final campaign.

Kennedy, pictured in action for Town against Arsenal - Credit: PA



