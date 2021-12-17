'Amazing club with a fantastic history' - McKenna on Town

Video

Kieran McKenna, right, is Ipswich Town's new boss after spending five years at Manchester United - Credit: PA

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says he'll always be grateful to Manchester United, but had to jump at the 'fantastic opportunity' to start his managerial career in Suffolk.

McKenna was named as Town's new boss last night, having spent five years at Old Trafford, the last three-and-a-half of which have seen him serve as assistant coach to Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

The 35-year-old becomes the youngest boss in Town history, having signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Portman Road.

He said: "It has been a great honour to work for Manchester United for the last five years.

"When I arrived as Under-18s lead coach in 2016, I had the privilege to work within a world-leading youth development system, coaching excellent talent in a truly fantastic environment.

"I’ll always be grateful to Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. I have learnt so much during the past four years and it was a pleasure to be part of such a dedicated group of staff.

"I would like to thank Ralf Rangnick, I have really enjoyed the short time I have worked with him and I really appreciate his understanding throughout this process.

"From the start of my coaching career, it has always been my ultimate ambition to move into football management and I now have a fantastic opportunity to do that at Ipswich Town, an amazing club with a fantastic history.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Kieran McKenna (left) during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. - Credit: PA

"I want to thank the staff and players that I have worked with over the years and, of course, wish Ralf and this incredible club all the best for the future."

Football director John Murtough said: "Kieran is a hugely talented coach who has been a real asset to the club during his time here.

“Working with the Under-18s, he was instrumental in the development of many of our younger players, who then went on to be regulars in the first team.

"He then went on to become a key part of the first-team coaching set-up, where his detailed approach and unstinting hard work have been valued and important.

“Now he has the chance to forge his own path as a manager and everyone at Manchester United wishes him the very best."