Dyer in hospital undergoing tests
Published: 10:54 AM October 27, 2021
- Credit: Ross Halls
Ipswich Town have revealed Under 23s boss Kieron Dyer is currently in hospital undergoing tests.
A brief statement on the club website reads: "The club can confirm that Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer is currently undertaking tests in hospital.
"Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club sends their best wishes to Kieron at this time.
"We ask everyone to respect Kieron’s privacy, and we will be making no further comment on the matter."
The reason for Dyer's admission to hospital is not clear.
The 42-year-old, who came through the club's youth system before being sold to Newcastle in 199, has been back at Portman Road leading the club's Under 23 side since the end of 2020.
Most Read
- 1 Map reveals raw sewage overflow into Suffolk rivers
- 2 Why is this Suffolk address on Covid lateral flow test boxes?
- 3 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
- 4 Controversial north Essex village homes plan set for go-ahead
- 5 Emergency services conduct search and rescue mission off Harwich coast
- 6 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
- 7 Town keeper Holy set for emergency loan move
- 8 £1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration
- 9 Border Force 'urgently responding' to incident off the Harwich coast
- 10 'It was a bit of a heavy weight' - Cook on Evans, Morsy and the Town captaincy