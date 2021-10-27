News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dyer in hospital undergoing tests

Andy Warren

Published: 10:54 AM October 27, 2021   
Ipswich Town have revealed Under 23s boss Kieron Dyer is currently in hospital undergoing tests.

A brief statement on the club website reads: "The club can confirm that Town U23 manager Kieron Dyer is currently undertaking tests in hospital.

"Everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club sends their best wishes to Kieron at this time.

"We ask everyone to respect Kieron’s privacy, and we will be making no further comment on the matter."

The reason for Dyer's admission to hospital is not clear.

The 42-year-old, who came through the club's youth system before being sold to Newcastle in 199, has been back at Portman Road leading the club's Under 23 side since the end of 2020.


