Kings of Anglia podcast: Why have Town started so badly?

Mark Heath

Published: 12:19 PM August 19, 2021   
Mark Heath and Andy Warren discuss Ipswich Town's poor start to the season in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast

Mark Heath and Andy Warren discuss Ipswich Town's poor start to the season in the latest Kings of Anglia podcast - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town have taken just one point from their first three league games - here's what the Kings of Anglia podcast team make of their poor start.

The Blues lost 2-1 at Cheltenham on Tuesday night, leaving them 19th in the early League One table after a summer in which they've made 16 new signings.

Mark Heath and Andy Warren discuss the game, plus why it's just not clicked so far for Paul Cook's men, in the latest KOA podcast.

The boys also chat about Macauley Bonne's extraordinary miss and where it ranks in the pantheon of Town's greatest misses over the years, plus preview the upcoming MK Dons clash.

You can listen to the show here...

You can also watch fans' views after the loss to Cheltenham in our Gameday video here..

