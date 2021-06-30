KOA podcast: Who's Town's best signing so far?

Published: 2:44 PM June 30, 2021

Stuart Watson, Andy Warren, Ross Halls and Mark Heath discuss Ipswich Town's new signings and all the latest transfer links in the Kings of Anglia podcast - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town have made a flurry of signings in the past week - and here's what the Kings of Anglia team make of them.

Andy Warren, Stuart Watson, Ross Halls and Mark Heath discuss the arrivals of Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney, plus bring you the latest on the chase for Matt Crooks, Michael Jacobs and more.

The team also give their verdicts on who the best signing has been so far, plus discuss the departures of Jack Lankester, Aaron Drinan and Dai Cornell.

