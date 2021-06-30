KOA podcast: Who's Town's best signing so far?
Published: 2:44 PM June 30, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town have made a flurry of signings in the past week - and here's what the Kings of Anglia team make of them.
Andy Warren, Stuart Watson, Ross Halls and Mark Heath discuss the arrivals of Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Vaclav Hladky and Matt Penney, plus bring you the latest on the chase for Matt Crooks, Michael Jacobs and more.
The team also give their verdicts on who the best signing has been so far, plus discuss the departures of Jack Lankester, Aaron Drinan and Dai Cornell.
Listen to the full podcast here...
You can also watch Stuart and Andy discuss the Matt Penney signing here...
And Vaclav Hladky here...
