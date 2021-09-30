News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

KOA Podcast: Town hit six, Evans' treble, more Bonne goals, Morsy's impact and another Accrington visit

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM September 30, 2021   
Lee Evans scored three goals in Town's 6-0 victory over Doncaster

Lee Evans scored three goals in Town's 6-0 victory over Doncaster - Credit: Archant

The Kings of Anglia podcast team are back to bask in the glory of Ipswich Town's stunning 6-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Paul Cook's men cut loose at Portman Road on Tuesday night, producing the Blues' biggest win since this podcast came together back in 2018.

Mark Heath and Andy Warren look back on a stunning night for the Blues, discuss the star performances and dissect what this could mean for the Blues going forward.

Then there's a look ahead to a trip to Accrington Stanley, where Cook's men will look to build on a good week.

There's also some discussion about Scottish castles, a dog eating a shoe and the latest installment of Million Pound Picks.


Football
Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 near Mildenhall has been closed due to an overturned lorry

Suffolk Live

Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The prisons are set to be built around RAF Wethersfield near Braintree, Essex

Essex Live

Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon