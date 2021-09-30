KOA Podcast: Town hit six, Evans' treble, more Bonne goals, Morsy's impact and another Accrington visit

Published: 12:00 PM September 30, 2021

Lee Evans scored three goals in Town's 6-0 victory over Doncaster - Credit: Archant

The Kings of Anglia podcast team are back to bask in the glory of Ipswich Town's stunning 6-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Paul Cook's men cut loose at Portman Road on Tuesday night, producing the Blues' biggest win since this podcast came together back in 2018.

Mark Heath and Andy Warren look back on a stunning night for the Blues, discuss the star performances and dissect what this could mean for the Blues going forward.

Then there's a look ahead to a trip to Accrington Stanley, where Cook's men will look to build on a good week.

There's also some discussion about Scottish castles, a dog eating a shoe and the latest installment of Million Pound Picks.



