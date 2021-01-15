'They hold the ace card' - Lambert on January transfer window latest

Video

Published: 10:01 AM January 15, 2021 Updated: 10:14 AM January 15, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he is waiting on other clubs to get January transfer deals done.

The Blues are understood to be in talks with Championship clubs Barnsley and Preston respectively over loan deals for attacking duo Luke Thomas and Josh Harrop respectively.

“We’re trying to get a couple in just to help them," said Lambert. "But we don’t hold the ace card on that, the other clubs do.

“They hold the ace card, so we have to wait and see."

Lambert confirmed the deals would be loans, but would not be drawn on specific names.

He said: "I see loads of names getting mentioned. I never believe it until somebody walks through the door really. There’s no point in speculation. I’ll never come out and speak about anybody elses’ players because I don’t think that’s right.

“I see loads of players getting mentioned with this club and I think ‘that’s pie in the sky’ or ‘it’s nowhere near it’. As I said before, I won’t speak about anybody elses’ players."

If Town were to bring in a player that was 21 or over at the start of 2020, they would have to cut a senior player from their own squad due to salary cap rules.

Asked if he thought there would be any exits from Portman Road this month, Lambert said: "I don’t know, I really don’t know. Somebody has got to want you for that to happen. Somebody has got to enquire.

“I think the football world has been devastated by the virus. The finances aren’t great and there's the salary cap. Everybody has to wait and see what happens."