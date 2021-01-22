Lambert still 'building strength up' after being hit hard by Covid-19

Published: 10:21 AM January 22, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed he was close to being hospitalised with Covid-19. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is ‘still building his strength up’ after being hit hard by Covid-19.

The Blues boss was one of 11 staff and players to test positive for the virus before Christmas and revealed recently that he was close to being hospitalised after also contracting pneumonia.

Lambert, who has described 'horrendous headaches', watched the 3-2 home defeat to Swindon huddled up in a Portman Road hospitality box, then cut a subdued figure on the bench for last weekend’s 1-0 win at Burton.

Assistant boss Stuart Taylor conducted the post-match press conference at the Pirelli Stadium and was again on press duties this morning ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with League One promotion rivals Peterborough.

“He really does need to take it easy,” said Taylor.

“But with his personally, his character and the way he’s always been through his career he’s never going to go and take a back step and take the easy route.

“He’s been on the pitch and been involved and doing as much as he possibly can. I think he’s just trying to build back up again and build his strength up. That’s really important he does that and doesn’t sit back too much.

“It’s finding that middle ground and making sure he gets stronger.”

Asked if Lambert will be in the dugout tomorrow, Taylor said: “I’m sure he will be! I don’t know for sure. He always sees how he feels when he wakes up in the morning.

“He was on the touchline last week so I don’t see him going back on that. He’s always one that is pushing himself, so I am sure he’ll be there on the touchline tomorrow.”