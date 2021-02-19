Lambert to meet Evans next week to discuss club structure comments

Published: 11:18 AM February 19, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans several times this season. Picture: PAGEPIX - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he hasn't spoken to owner Marcus Evans since claiming that 'everything' at the club is wrong.

Tuesday night's dire home 0-0 draw with struggling Northampton Town means the Blues, placed 11th in the League One table, have now claimed just 23 points from their last 20 games.

After that game, Lambert admitted that form 'wasn't good enough' and hadn't been 'for a number of weeks'. He went on to add that he shouldn't be the only one to blame for the club's long-term drift and, rather vaguely, talked about 'everything' at the club being wrong.

He subsequently went on talkSPORT the following morning to air those same views to a national audience.

Asked if he'd spoken to Evans (who wasn't at the game in midweek) since then, Lambert said: “Do you know what? I haven’t actually. But that’s not unusual. That’s not unusual because his schedule is incredibly busy as well.

“Owners are all different. I get on well with Marcus. As I've said before, I’ve got a good relationship with the guy.

“I’ll see him face-to-face next week and we’ll discuss things from there.

“It’s like Mr Coates at Stoke. He’d come in every Friday and have lunch with me to have a chat. Everybody’s different. It's not unusual.

“I've spoke to Lee (O’Neill, general manager of football operations) loads of times since Tuesday night. Marcus, no problem, I’ll speak to him next week at some time, face-to-face hopefully, or through one of these (Zoom) things.

It was then put to Lambert that several people within the club are wondering who and which departments he is talking about when saying 'everything' about the structure is wrong. Is he talking about recruitment, the academy or communication? What areas are we talking about being wrong?

He replied: "You’re a football journalist. You understand what a structure is, I guess. Maybe you don’t. I don’t think you do. I've seen it. I’ve been at the top level. The structure for me is not right."

But could he not elaborate on that a bit further?

"I won’t do that now," he said. "Now’s not the time. The time is Oxford (who Ipswich host tomorrow)."