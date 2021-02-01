Lankester could join Salford City on loan

Published: 1:37 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM February 1, 2021

League Two side Salford City are interested in taking Ipswich Town midfielder Jack Lankester on loan. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town midfielder Jack Lankester could join League Two side Salford City on loan before tonight’s 11pm deadline, we understand.

The 21-year-old burst on the scene during the Blues’ Championship relegation campaign of 2018/19, but was sidelined for the entirety of last season with multiple back injuries.

The Bury St Edmunds youngster has been eased back into action this season, making seven starts and seven substitute appearances, but has found game time limited over the last few weeks.

The left-footed Lankester has mainly been used wide right in the Town first team, but has also played in central midfield.

Blues boss Paul Lambert has plenty of options for both those positions now following the recent loan additions of winger Luke Thomas and creative midfielder Josh Harrop from Championship clubs Barnsley and Preston respectively.

Gwion Edwards, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears and Keanan Bennetts can all play wide, while Flynn Downes, Andre Dozzell, Teddy Bishop, Jon Nolan and Emyr Huws are all central options.

Speaking about Lankester in November, Blues boss Paul Lambert said: “He's done great. We've just got to watch him and don't put too much pressure on him with playing game after game after game because of the injury he had – two stress fractures in his back.

“He's been out a helluva long time, so we've just got to be really careful with him.

“But talent-wise, he’s a terrific talent, a terrific footballer, has a good idea of the game. Has he a lot to learn? Yeah, a massive lot to learn, but he is a talented footballer.

“I'm happy with how he's coming back but there's not too much pressure.

“What I know of him, he seems a humble kid, which I think is important.”

Salford are currently eighth in the League Two table, two points outside of the play-off places.

The Greater Manchester club are managed by former Blues loanee Richie Wellens, the man who guided Swindon Town to League Two promotion last season with an attacking brand of football.

Meanwhile, Town midfielder Brett McGavin, 21, is set to join Scottish second-tier club Ayr United on loan.

It’s understood that the Blues have also made Armando Dobra available for loan.