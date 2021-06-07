Ipswich Town among the favourites to win League One next season

Published: 5:00 PM June 7, 2021

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town are joint-third favourites to win League One next season - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are the joint-third favourites to win League One next season, according to Sky Bet.

The Blues struggled to a ninth-placed finish last campaign, but there's a huge feeling of positive momentum around Portman Road now, with the club backed by wealthy American owners, new CEO Mark Ashton in place and new signings already being made.

Sky Bet have Town at 9/1 to lift the third tier title in 2021/22, the same odds as Charlton, with only newly-relegated and troubled Sheffield Wednesday, at 8/1, and fellow League One giants Sunderland, at 7/1, ahead of them.

Portsmouth and Rotherham are joint-fourth favourites at 12/1, with play-off final losers Lincoln and newly-promoted Bolton behind them at 14/1.

The Blues are also joint-third favourites, again with Charlton, to win promotion next term, priced at 3/1.

Again, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are the sides above them.

And the bookies appear convinced that Town will at least make the play-offs in 2021/22, offering very short odds of 6/5 that the Blues will finish in the top six.



