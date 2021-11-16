News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We need to show them a different Ipswich Town' - Evans keen to right Oldham wrongs

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM November 16, 2021
Lee Evans on the ball against Oxford United.

Lee Evans on the ball against Oxford United. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Lee Evans believes Oldham Athletic will see ‘a different Ipswich Town’ when the two teams face off in their FA Cup replay tomorrow night. 

A full-strength Town side looked flat for the majority of the initial staging of the teams’ first-round tie, with Oldham finding an equaliser just before half-time of the 1-1 draw. The Blues ultimately needed a Christian Walton penalty save to keep them in the competition. 

Manager Paul Cook will make changes following Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Oxford but Evans, a mainstay of the League One side, wants to be involved and help Ipswich set up a second-round tie with Barrow. 

Lee Evans is fouled by Benny Couto.

Lee Evans battles with Benny Couto in the first staging for the clash with Oldham - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“I definitely want to be involved and we want to get through, having seen the draw,” the Welshman said. 

“It’s another home game if we can get there, so the manager will pick a team to go and win the game. Hopefully I'm a part of that. 

“We have a tough game at Oldham and then, if we do get through, another tough game with Barrow, so we know how much teams can get themselves up for the big occasions at Portman Road. 

“Oldham on Tuesday will fancy themselves a little bit more after getting a draw at Portman Road, so we need to be bang on it. 

“If we had been drawn away in the first place, we would have seen it as a tricky tie, so it will be a tough game which we will prepare for so we can progress. 

“All we can do is prepare and treat them with the utmost respect. We know it’s going to be a tough game, which we obviously know from last week. 

“It’s about going into the game 100% committed. For some reason we were a bit flat in the first game so we need to show them a different Ipswich Town. Hopefully we get the result we want.” 

The omens are good for the Blues, who will be wearing their white away kit at Boundary Park. 

Cook’s side have won all three matches for which they have worn their change colours, scoring a combined 10 goals in the process. 

“We’re playing under the lights, in the white kit, and we do alright that way,” Evans said. 

“It should be a good night. We’re looking forward to it.” 

