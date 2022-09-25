'We didn't control the pressure very well' - Davis on Town's Plymouth loss

Match reaction

Leif Davis knows Ipswich Town must do a better job of retaining control after the Blues let a lead slip for the second week in a row.

After a 2-0 advantage was lost at Hillsborough last weekend, in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Town went down 2-1 at Plymouth this afternoon having initially taken the lead through Freddie Ladapo.

The two Argyle goals came in a six-minute spell either side of the 70-minute mark, at a time when Davis admitted his side could have handled home pressure better.

Leif Davis at Plymouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We had control of the game for quite a period of time, up until the 60th-minute I would say,” left-back Davis said.

“They put us under us under a bit of pressure, which we didn’t really control very well, and the two goals came in a quick period of time. We felt there was a foul on Conor Chaplin for the first one, but we can’t take that back now and you have to play to the whistle.

“There were a few positives but we have to keep working ahead of Saturday (Portsmouth at home).

“We had a lot of chances, especially at the start of the second half and then with Walt’s at the end of the game where the keeper made a great save.

“If we’re in the lead we need to take and keep control of games and we can’t let teams bring the game to us. We can’t slack off the ball – we have to keep going with what we’re doing.

“We need to grow and can’t let this stop us performing. When things aren’t going right you need to keep going as a team.

“We’ll learn a lot.”

Looking ahead, with a visit from high-flying Portsmouth to come on Saturday, Davis insisted his side can’t dwell on two disappointing results in the league.

“We have a big game on Saturday at home which will have an amazing crowd, so we have to put on a show for them,” he said.

“It’s early in the season and we play teams twice, so we’ll keep going and going. We have to take it game by game and can’t look back and dwell on things.

“We will obviously look back on it when we’re next in but we need to get right for Saturday.

“Hopefully we can get ourselves on a winning streak again. We have strong team and we have to keep pushing.”