News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Former England youth defender joins Tractor Girls

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:19 PM June 24, 2021   
Liv Smith signs for Ipswich Town Women 4

Liv Smith signs for Ipswich Town Women for the 2021/22 season - Credit: Ross Halls

Former Championship and England youth defender Olivia Smith has joined Ipswich Town Women for the new season. 

The 21-year-old has previous second tier experience with Charlton Athletic and London Bees. 

In moving to town Smith reunited with boss Joe Sheehan who previously coached her at Barking Abbey Girls. 
In her youth the defender also had spells with Millwall, West Ham and Chelsea at youth level before moving to the University of Oklahoma. 
After returning to the UK Smith joined Matt Beard's West Ham in the summer of 2020. 

Liv Smith signs for Ipswich Town Women

Liv Smith signs for Ipswich Town Women - Credit: Ross Halls

She later joined London Bees, featuring in a handful of games before deciding to join fellow Championship side Charlton Athletic. Olivia held down a regular starting spot in the Addicks' side under the stewardship of Karen Hills and went on to play 20 times across the season.

Smith has international experience winning 16 caps at U16 to U19 level and played with big names in the game including Norfolk superstar Lauren Hemp and Lauren James. 

She turned down a contract extension at the end of the season after Charlton outlined intentions to turn fully professional, which ultimately clashed with Olivia's career as a police officer. 

Liv Smith signs for Ipswich Town Women 3

Smith has won 16 caps for England from U16 to U19 level - Credit: Ross Halls

"It's an amazing opportunity to come here and I am so excited to be part of this club," Smith told the club on social media. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Six senior players - including Downes - will start pre-season with Under-23s
  2. 2 Town show Jacobs interest but injury holds up potential deal
  3. 3 Ipswich Town's 2021/22 League One fixtures revealed as Blues start at home
  1. 4 'We're working tirelessly... I'm hopeful of new signings fairly shortly' - Town CEO Ashton on transfers
  2. 5 Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action
  3. 6 New beginnings, old faces and a return home - what to look for on 'fixtures day'
  4. 7 Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown
  5. 8 Ipswich to face army of familiar faces as Town draw U's in EFL Trophy
  6. 9 A&E under pressure as patient levels return to pre-pandemic levels
  7. 10 Man in 50s dies following crash on Suffolk border

"I've known Joe since I was 15 and I heard about this opportunity for a few years now and thought it was right for me to come now. 

"The club is going places and just turned professional so it's a really exciting opportunity to be a part of."

Her transfer to town coincides with her joining up with Essex Police force where she has completed her initial training. 

She is now a member of the Grays Local Policing Team and will be working with the force alongside her Town duties. 

Liv Smith signs for Ipswich Town Women

Liv Smith joins the Tractor Girls following a season with Charlton Athletic and London Bees in the Women's Championship - Credit: Ross Halls


Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Academy Sudbury posted videos to say goodbye to Year 11 and Year 13 students

Video

Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Darren Bent has been openly critical of former Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert

Football

'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A12 at Wangford has been closed in both firections due to a serious gas leak. Picture: Sarah Luc

A12

Man in 40s dies following A12 crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
EADT ESSEXTraffic chaos on the A12 after an accident at Marks Tey.Pic: Clifford Hicks30/

A12 | Updated

A12 re-opens after man seriously hurt in two-car crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus