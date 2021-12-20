News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Live coverage of Kieran McKenna's first Ipswich Town press conference

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:56 PM December 20, 2021
Kieran McKenna will speak publicly for the first time as Ipswich Town manager this afternoon

Kieran McKenna will speak publicly for the first time as Ipswich Town manager this afternoon - Credit: PA

New Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna will speak publicly for the first time this afternoon after taking over as the club's new manager.

The Blues convinced the former Manchester United coach to leave Old Trafford to take over from sacked former boss Paul Cook at the end of last week, with McKenna watching from the stands on Saturday as his new side drew 1-1 with Sunderland.

He took formal charge this morning, meeting the players and staff at the club before speaking to the media and supporters this afternoon.

You can follow live coverage of the press conference right here.

Football
Ipswich News

