13 young loan players McKenna could turn to

Video

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says the club will be active in the January transfer window. STUART WATSON look at some potential loan targets for the former Manchester United and Tottenham youth coach.

Manchester United defender Teden Mengi had a loan spell at Derby last season. - Credit: PA

TEDEN MENGI (Manchester United)

Manchester United's U23s skipper, 19, impressed on loan at Derby towards the end of last season.

In October, the centre-back was called up to train with England's senior team. In December, he stepped off the bench to make his Champions League debut at Young Boys.

Dutchman Bjorn Hardley, also 19, is another centre-back option at United. He's a left-footer also capable of playing in midfield.

Tottenham centre-back Brooklyn Lyons-Foster (left) in pre-season action at Colchester. - Credit: PA

BROOKLYN LYONS-FOSTER (Tottenham)

The 21-year-old has been described as a 'classy' and 'ice-cool' ball-playing centre-back capable of surging runs out of defence.

Has trained with the Spurs first team under Antonio Conte.

Could be exactly what McKenna is looking for at Portman Road.

TAYO ADARAMOLA (Crystal Palace)

Irishman looks to have been earmarked as Tyrick Mitchell's long-term successor at Palace.

The 20-year-old is an adventurous left-back tipped to have a big future.

Ipswich would have to battle Championship suitors if he's made available for loan.

West ham right-back Harrison Ashby (left) in Carabao Cup quarter-final action against Tottenham. - Credit: PA

HARRISON ASHBY (West Ham)

Attack-minded right-back recently made his Premier League debut as a substitute at Arsenal and also played in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham.

The Scotland U21 international has provided goals and assists for the Hammers' U23s.

Was linked with a loan move to Celtic last summer.

Manchester United and Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt (left). - Credit: PA

DYLAN LEVITT (Manchester United)

Centre-midfielder's fine range of passing has led to Paul Scholes comparisons.

Already capped 10 times by Wales, he had brief loan spells at Charlton and Croatian club NK Istra last season.

The 21-year-old made a big impact at Dundee United in the early stages of this season. They have missed him during a recent injury absence.

Charlie Patino is being tipped for big things at Arsenal. - Credit: PA

CHARLIE PATINO (Arsenal)

Elegant left-footed midfielder caught the eye at Portman Road when Arsenal's U21s put Ipswich out of the Papa John's Trophy at the start of December.

The England U19 international made his senior debut for the Gunners after that, scoring in a 5-1 win against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

May yet be fast-tracked into the first team like Bakayo Saka.

Fulham and Wales teenager Luke Harris is making rapid progress. - Credit: PA

LUKE HARRIS (Fulham)

The 16-year-old has got tongues wagging with his rapid rise through the age groups with Fulham and Wales.

Versatile midfielder's goalscoring exploits have seen him compared to Frank Lampard.

Ipswich have, of course, just appointed Fulham U23 coach Charlie Turnbull.

Manchester United's Shola Shoretire. - Credit: PA

SHOLA SHORETIRE (Manchester United)

Exciting right-winger who continues to develop at a pace.

Became United's youngest ever player to appear in the UEFA Youth League at the age of 14, made his U23s debut at 16 and appeared in both the Premier League and UEFA League at 17.

Not due to turn 18 until February, the next step for United's Young Player of the Year will be a loan move.

DILAN MARKANDAY (Tottenham)

Left-winger has provided 11 goals and five assists for Tottenham's U23s so far this season.

The 20-year-old, who is of Indian descent, made his senior debut at Vitesse in the UEFA Conference League in October and was subsequently named PL2 Player of the Month.

Due to be out of contract in the summer, he has been linked to the likes of Nottingham Forest, Stoke and Bournemouth.

Tottenham midfielder Jack Clarke has had a loan spell at Stoke. - Credit: PA

JACK CLARKE (Tottenham)

Versatile forward made 22 appearances in the Championship for Leeds before making a big money move to Tottenham in 2019.

His Spurs career has not got going though. After loan spells at QPR and Stoke, he finds himself playing U23s football again at the age of 21.

Getting a player of his ilk on loan would be a real coup for a League One club.

MATEUSZ MUSIALWSKI (Liverpool)

Polish youth international, 18, is a tricky winger.

He scored at Portman Road last season when Liverpool came from behind to win an FA Youth Cup semi-final tie.

U18 manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson says Musialwski is an 'intelligent' player with 'great vision'.

McKenna knows Liverpool academy chief Alex Inglethorpe from their time together at Spurs.

CHARLIE MCNEILL (Manchester United)

The 18-year-old reportedly bagged more than 600 times at various youth levels for Manchester City before making a £750k move to Old Trafford in 2020.

His prolific form has continued at United - he scored 24 in 21 games for their U18s last season and has got four in six for their U23s this campaign.

Spent time on a 'work experience' scheme at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season.

Brentford striker Marcus Forss has struggled for game time in the Premier League. - Credit: PA

MARCUS FORSS (Brentford)

Finnish forward, 22, played the role of super sub when Brentford secured promotion to the Premier League.

He's down the pecking order at Griffin Park this season and could be made available for loan.

Another who won't be short of Championship suitors.