Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Villa set to recall Barry in January
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Aston Villa are considering recalling young forward Louie Barry from his loan at Ipswich Town in January, it has been reported.
The 18-year-old was one of a slew of summer signings at Portman Road, and arrived to much fanfare from supporters, given he scored for Villa's first team against Liverpool in the FA Cup last season, and was prolific for their U21 side.
But he's struggled to make an impact at Portman Road, with huge competition for those attacking roles.
Conor Chaplin appears to have made the number 10 spot his own, while Wes Burns, Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards, Bersant Celina and Scott Fraser are options out wide.
Barry's made just five appearances for Town so far, and only one league start.
Now, Birmingham Live are reporting that Villa have a recall option in January, with another loan to a League Two side potentially lined up.
With so many players ahead of him in the pecking order at Town, it's a move that would perhaps make sense for all parties.
Most Read
- 1 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
- 2 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
- 3 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
- 4 Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
- 5 Stu says: He's ours now! The pick-pocket and cheese-gate - Town's 4-0 win
- 6 A14 roundabout lanes remain closed as burst water main repaired
- 7 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
- 8 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
- 9 'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses
- 10 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties