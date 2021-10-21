Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Villa set to recall Barry in January

Published: 12:19 PM October 21, 2021

Louie Barry in action for Ipswich Town. Aston Villa are said to be considering recalling the young forward in January - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Aston Villa are considering recalling young forward Louie Barry from his loan at Ipswich Town in January, it has been reported.

The 18-year-old was one of a slew of summer signings at Portman Road, and arrived to much fanfare from supporters, given he scored for Villa's first team against Liverpool in the FA Cup last season, and was prolific for their U21 side.

But he's struggled to make an impact at Portman Road, with huge competition for those attacking roles.

Conor Chaplin appears to have made the number 10 spot his own, while Wes Burns, Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards, Bersant Celina and Scott Fraser are options out wide.

Barry's made just five appearances for Town so far, and only one league start.

Now, Birmingham Live are reporting that Villa have a recall option in January, with another loan to a League Two side potentially lined up.

With so many players ahead of him in the pecking order at Town, it's a move that would perhaps make sense for all parties.