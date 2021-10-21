News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Villa set to recall Barry in January

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:19 PM October 21, 2021   
Louie Barry takes on a defender at Gillingham

Louie Barry in action for Ipswich Town. Aston Villa are said to be considering recalling the young forward in January - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Aston Villa are considering recalling young forward Louie Barry from his loan at Ipswich Town in January, it has been reported.

The 18-year-old was one of a slew of summer signings at Portman Road, and arrived to much fanfare from supporters, given he scored for Villa's first team against Liverpool in the FA Cup last season, and was prolific for their U21 side.

But he's struggled to make an impact at Portman Road, with huge competition for those attacking roles.

Conor Chaplin appears to have made the number 10 spot his own, while Wes Burns, Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards, Bersant Celina and Scott Fraser are options out wide.

Barry's made just five appearances for Town so far, and only one league start.

Now, Birmingham Live are reporting that Villa have a recall option in January, with another loan to a League Two side potentially lined up.

With so many players ahead of him in the pecking order at Town, it's a move that would perhaps make sense for all parties.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Striking' Suffolk eco home featured on Grand Designs up for sale
  2. 2 Red flooding alert issued for Suffolk coastal town
  3. 3 Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
  1. 4 Two Suffolk homes 30 miles apart struck by lightning
  2. 5 Stu says: He's ours now! The pick-pocket and cheese-gate - Town's 4-0 win
  3. 6 A14 roundabout lanes remain closed as burst water main repaired
  4. 7 Additional measures including face masks to be reintroduced to Suffolk schools
  5. 8 Family pay tribute to former Suffolk headteacher who has passed away
  6. 9 'We were shamed'... Pompey boss Cowley offers no excuses
  7. 10 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
Football
Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

David Grimwood at the hotplate at The Froize in Chillesford

The Suffolk pub serving a gourmet Sunday lunch three days a week

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
A roundabout off the A14 at Bury St Edmunds has been flooded

A14 | Updated

Engineers repair water main which flooded A14 roundabout

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates his goal against Portsmouth in the first half

Portsmouth vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Blues cruise to victory at Fratton Park

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Gerry the scotsman with Chateau Le LeLande owner Stephanie Jarvis who appears on Escape to the Chateau DIY

TV

Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

Timothy Bradford

person