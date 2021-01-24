'What can I say? It's not good enough for this club' - Frustrated Chambers on Town's stuttering promotion bid

Interview

Published: 6:00 AM January 24, 2021

Andy Warren spoke to Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers following the Blues' 1-0 home loss to Peterborough United.

What did you make of the game?

LC: It’s a tough result to take.

I think we played with more intensity this week and the lads were certainly trying to press and trying to implement the game plan. But we still leave ourselves a mountain to climb when we miss chances and give them away.

What can I say? It’s not good enough.

What’s it down to, those two issues?

LC: When you’re on the pitch it’s about decision making and making the right ones at the right time.

For the goal, any centre half playing in that position has had that happen to them in their careers so we’re not pointing fingers. It’s a tough one for Mark (McGuinness) to take and he’s a young player, learning the game.

Those things seem to be going against us at the moment. We had chances at the end, which we haven’t created loads of throughout the season, so when they come along we need to make the difference.

Luke Chambers on the ball as the snow falls.

Can you beat one of the serious promotion contenders?

LC: Well if we want to be serious promotion contenders ourselves then that’s the minimum requirement

We gave ourselves a decent-enough platform and got away with one from the penalty miss. I thought we played a little higher up the pitch and as a defensive united we were higher to get more pressure on them. They didn’t cause us loads of issues but we have to find a way to beat the better teams if we want to be challenging there.

Is there a danger of these games with promotion rivals becoming a mental block now? It’s seven defeats in nine against the top 10 this season...

LC: Whatever you guys talk about, really.

At the end of the day they are games and three points up for grabs and we have to try and beat what’s in front of us. We’re still in a decent position in the league and we have games in hand to try and achieve something this season.

I’m talking here with a lot of frustration but that happens half-an-hour after games. It’s not all doom and gloom – we have players coming back, more options and more legs in the team which has shown in our pressing and defensive play.

But we can’t keep losing out by fine margins in games like we are at the minute.

Skipper Luke Chambers speaks with Mark McGuinness after he had put the ball into his own net.

With lots of games coming up it’s an opportunity you can’t afford to miss...

LC: We have to take it. The games are coming thick and fast and we have to put it right.

I have been a footballer a long time now – what do I say? It’s not good enough to be beaten at home by another promotion rival.

We need to prepare properly as players and be ready to go on Tuesday again.

You sound very frustrated?

LC: It is frustrating. Look where we are. It’s not right for this club.

But we have to keep going and we have another game on Tuesday. What do you say? You have to try and keep spirits high and that’s what I keep trying to do for the boys.

I’ve put my arm round Mark at the end and told him we have another game on Tuesday and ‘it’s not all your fault and you can’t put it all on yourself like that because there’s a lot more to your life than football’.

I go home now and see my wife and kids and this won’t leave my mind. I won’t be a good person to be around the next couple of days but you have to suck it up.

If selected we need to be ready to put in a performance because, when it counts, we are short.

How are spirits in the dressing room?

LC: You have to try and keep them up. What can you do?

We are living in unprecedented times so what are we going to do, let it all consume us with the negativity? Even if you don’t read stuff you can feel what’s going on.

But you have to keep going as a footballer. You’re lucky you have another game but if you don’t perform for a long period of time you won’t be playing at that level. That’s football.

You have to be mentally strong.

Is home form a concern?

LC: I think it’s been good up to the last few weeks, we started well at home, but we’ve lost two in a row now.

There might be no fans here but this is still our patch. I don’t think we let Peterborough cause massive issues but it’s tough to talk after a game you think you should have taken more from.

Ipswich keeper Tomas Holy helps a crestfallen Mark McGuinness to his feat after he had put the ball into his own net.

One positive must be that some players are coming back?

LC: They have been a miss but we have a big enough squad to still have a go at things. We’re maybe lacking in a striker and it was a big ask for Aaron (Drinan) who hasn’t played a lot recently and was given a tough gig up there on his own.

We need players back and we need them to stay fit. It’s no good them coming back for one game. We can’t wrap anyone in cotton wool and you have to be ready. You have to put your body on the line for this football club or there’s no point you being here.

How much are you missing your strikers at the moment?

LC: We’re missing some players, but what are we going to do, talk about it forever? What can we do about it?

We have to get on with it and we have to play. We have to get on with it, put the shirt on and produce. It’s as simple as that.

Are you ready to play week in, week out of Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday?

LC: Nothing changes for me. I’ll be available for my team-mates and for my club and if I’m picked to play, I will be ready.

I try to do my bit in the team and motivate the boys to get everyone going. We have to put in a performance from 1-11 and then the boys off the bench too. It’s going to be a squad game over the next few weeks.

I’ll be ready to play.



