Town icon Chambers completes Colchester United move

Published: 7:01 PM June 10, 2021 Updated: 7:07 PM June 10, 2021

Former Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has been unveiled as a Colchester United player.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Jobserve Community Stadium, moving to the U's a little over a month since his nine-year Ipswich Town career came to an end following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

Chambers moves to the Essex club on a two-year deal and joins up with close friend and long-time Ipswich team-mate Cole Skuse, who himself joined the Essex club until the summer of 2023 last month following his own Ipswich exit.

"It's something that really interested me with how the club dealt with the last year, obviously it wasn't the season on the pitch that the club wanted," Chambers said.

📰 Read all about the U's latest signing, Luke Chambers on his move to north Essex! 👇 #ColU — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) June 10, 2021

"The Chairman put a plan in place to get us in a position for this year to be able to really try and do something.

"That appealed to me straight away - I want to be coming to a club that has aspirations of being promoted and wanting to improve."

Chambers had options following his Ipswich departure, with the opportunity to continue his career at League One level a real option for the veteran.

Gillingham were extremely keen on the centre-half and are also understood to have offered a two-year contract, but the former Ipswich skipper opted to extend his career just a few miles down the A12.

He teams up with Skuse once again with the U's, as well as former Ipswich team-mates Dean Gerken and Tommy Smith.

Colchester are also understood to be interested in both Emyr Huws and Alan Judge, as well as forward Freddie Sears, meaning there could be a heavy Ipswich presence at the Essex club when the new season kicks off.

The two sides are due to meet for a pair of pre-season friendlies at the Jobserve Community Stadium on July 27.



